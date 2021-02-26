Share via: 0 Shares 0





PRIMETIME Sports has announced the return of Tour Águila to the U.S. March 27, when an exciting match between Club América and C.F. Monterrey will be played in Dallas. Presented by Toyota, the match is scheduled for that Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the legendary Cotton Bowl® Stadium.

Both teams are currently at the top of the Liga MX standings, with strong rosters and new coaching staffs. Santiago Solari, former Real Madrid manager, is now at the helm of Club América, while former Mexican National Team coach Javier Aguirre leads Monterrey. This match marks the first international soccer game in the U.S. between two Mexican teams since the pandemic began.

Various initiatives are planned around the game to support and applaud those people who have helped the community during these trying times. There will be a Fan Fest, presented by Toyota, taking place prior to the game. The festival starts at 2:30 p.m. outside the stadium, with live music, food, team mascot, championship trophies, and much more.

All local COVID-19 protocols will be followed in and around the game in order to ensure the safety of the fans, teams, and stadium staff. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, capacity will be limited.

Tickets are on sale starting February 26 at 10 a.m., and will be available at select points of sale, fairparktix.com, and ticketon.com, or at 1-800-668-8080.

Tour Aguila is the official tour of Club América friendly matches in the United States. In the U.S. it plays against various top clubs from Liga MX, MLS, and European Leagues during its pre-seasons and selected FIFA dates. These matches take place in major U.S. cities with large Hispanic populations.

PRIMETIME Sports works with multinational brands, agencies, and rights holders. PRIMETIME Sports is currently the official commercial agency to Club América in the U.S. For more information, please visit ptimesports.com.

Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through their Toyota and Lexus brands. Over the past 60 years, Toyota built more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, with 14 manufacturing plants, (15 including our joint venture in Alabama and 10 in the U.S.). The company directly employs more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Toyota’s 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) have sold more than 2.4 million cars and trucks.

