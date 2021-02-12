Wade Bowen Brings Live Music Back to the Levitt Lawn March 20

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Americana with a Texas Vibe See Wade Bowen and Justin Ross on March 20

It may be the coldest temps we’ve seen in Arlington in a while this weekend, but everyone at Levitt Pavilion Arlington has their eyes on spring and bringing back live music!

To get things started for 2021, the Levitt will present Texas Americana singer/songwriter Wade Bowen at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Tickets are from $25 to $40 for general admission and $100 for a limited number of VIP seats on the viewing deck of the new Levitt Center. Tickets are on sale on the Levitt Pavilion Arlington website at levittpavilionarlington.org and on the free Levitt Arlington mobile app. All tickets are sold in packages of two tickets and four tickets to sit in socially distanced squares on the lawn. Proceeds from the Wade Bowen concert will help the Levitt present 50 free concerts in 2021.

Born and raised a Texas boy, Wade Bowen hit the ground running in early 2000 with his signature mix of country, blues, rock and Americana. Since then, Bowen has released a steady stream of records, averaging nearly an album a year over the past six years, including his famed Hold My Beer collaborations with fellow artist and longtime friend, Randy Rogers.

In September, Bowen surprised his fans with a new EP, The Waiting, his first collection of original solo tunes since 2018’s Solid Ground. While the pandemic has drastically reduced live performances, Bowen has not stopped performing. He converted his garage into a make-shift honky-tonk and created a web series called “Wade’s World Quaranstream,” where he invites other Texas musicians to play and tell stories every Friday night. Guests have included Bruce Robison, Cody Canada and Jack Ingram.

Fort Worth Rocker Justin Ross

Save

Fort Worth rocker Justin Ross will kick things off at 7 p.m. with his signature hybrid of rock, soul, roots and blues. Ross has played in bands for Stoney Larue, Bob Schneider, Monty Montgomery and No Justice.

For Bowen’s March 20 concert, ticketholders are asked not to bring chairs, coolers and drinks, or pets. Chairs will be provided. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase at the concert. Food can be ordered for delivery to the lawn from J. Gilligan’s. To enter the concert area, audience members must wear a mask. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Arlington is located at 100 W. Abram St. in Downtown Arlington. In addition to their website, the Levitt has a free Levitt Arlington mobile app. Plus, there’s a 24-hour Information Line at 817.543.4301. You also can find Levitt updates, including upcoming concerts and events, on their Facebook and Instagram pages and on Twitter.

