Nobu Dallas Serves Amazing Asian Fusion Food

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

I recently enjoyed an amazing Asian Fusion meal at Nobu Dallas at Crescent Court Hotel. The event was hosted by Nobu Atlantis, their sibling restaurant at Atlantis Bahamas Paradise Island Resort. In honor of our Bahamian hosts, the dinner started off with two rum-flavored cocktails: a Bahamian Samurai and Bahamas Cooler.

Bahamian Samurai is a fruit-flavored, award-winning cocktail created by Nobu Atlanta’s Mixologist Cordell Riley. A video segment on their website shows how he makes the cocktail, with Bacardi Eximo Rum, pineapple, grapefruit, and Yuzu juice, simple syrup, Japanese seven spices, and lychee nuts.

Omakase Service

In keeping with the Japanese tradition of Omakase, or “leaving it up to you,” our dinner menu was crafted by the excellent chefs at Nobu Dallas, with a nod to their Bahamian counterparts. We enjoyed Santenmori (Caviar Taco, Sashimi Salad with Motsuhisa Dressing, and Lobster Ceviche) as our first course.

A Matsuhisa Chardonnary (Russian River CA 2018) was served with the first three seafood courses. Artistically displayed Sushi platters featuring Chu-Toro, Kampachi, Salmon, Unagi, and Ikura Cup Sushi were brought out for the second course. The third course, a crispy Lionfish Tempura, was served with Saffron Aioli and Salsa Bravo sauces.

Wagyu Ishiyaki

Nobody does beef better than Nobu and their Kobe beef. The Wagyu Ishiyaki served as our fourth course was the highlight of the meal. Everyone took turns cooking their own slices of Japanese A5 Wagyu beef on the hot stone. This mouth-watering beef simply melts in your mouth, so most of us neglected the lovely fresh veggies on the plate. Anticucho and Teriyako sauces accompanied the meat dish.

I’m a red wine lover, so the Matsuhisa Pinot Noir (Russian River CA 2019) served with the Wagyu Ishiyaki was my favorite; I’ll definitely order it anytime I see it on a wine menu.

Miso Cappuccino, our dessert course, was another creative combination, with Milk Chocolate Miso Brulee, vanilla ice cream, candied pecans and Espresso foam for a great ending to such a memorable meal.

Dining at Nobu turns any meal into a celebration or an important occasion. Nobu Dallas lives up to expectations with its soothing ambience, terrific service, and incredible food, a blend of classic Japanese with Peruvian and European influences. Founder Nobu Matsuhisa opened his first restaurant in Beverly Hills CA in 1987. He now owns 40 gourmet restaurants located all over the world, including those in Dallas and Atlantis Bahamas.

Nobu Dallas

The restaurant is a popular place for happy hour, and for sushi lovers who enjoy watching the master chefs prepare their food at the Sushi Bar. Several more expensive (but worth it) options are available on the Omakase menu, giving you a choice of seven or ten dishes that change on a regular basis. The chefs enjoy having an opportunity to create new dishes and display their artistic skills.

Nobu Dallas is located inside the Crescent Court Hotel in the city’s trendy Uptown area. They’re open from 5-10 p.m. every day. The only drawback (especially for ladies in cocktail attire and high heels) is finding the restroom. The lady’s room, just like the gent’s, is located outside the restaurant, and down three flights of stairs. For more information, visit NobuRestaurants.com/Dallas. Reservations are a must for dinner at Nobu Dallas. Call 214-252-7000. *you can probably find a spot at the sushi bar without one

Nobu Atlantis is one of many restaurants, all of them destinations in their own right, on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Three of their other fine restaurants include: Fish by José Andrés, Olives by Todd English, and Casa D’Angelo by Angelo Elia .

Atlantis Bahamas

It’s easy to see why this ocean-side resort that’s been wowing visitors for over 25 years is called Paradise Island. Press materials call it a “modern marvel of nature and engineering” connected “with the ocean, Bahamian culture, and the spirit of its beloved team members.” Six hotels, including top-of-the-line luxury accommodations like The Cove and The Reef, are available on the island. Aquaventure, a 141-acre waterpark, Dolphin Cay, and an open-air habitat for over 50,000 marine animals, are featured attractions. The Beach, The Royal, The Coral, and Hon the island.

The island also boasts an 18-hole golf course, designed by Tom Weiskopf. There’s a casino for those feeling lucky, and Atlantis Marina–where some of the world’s most beautiful yachts can be seen. Amenities include duty-free shopping at Marina Village, and 30,000 square foot Mandara Spa. Families can enjoy a hassle-free vacation stay with a wide variety of programs for kids and teens.

If this all sounds too good to be true for those of us who’ve been stuck indoors for so long during the Global pandemic, I was impressed by some of the special offers available on the atlantisbahamas.com site. Offers geared to families or other groups, or packages that bundle airfare and resort stay for savings, are often featured on their site.