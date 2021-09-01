ArtPark Adds Happy Hour & Labor Day Specials

15 shares Facebook

The friendly folks at ArtPark at Trinity Groves are open all week, and ready to tempt us with a new happy hour featuring food/drink specials plus grill masters on site for Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day starts early at Trinity Groves, with a two-day party in ArtPark featuring wood-fired meats, sides and drinks. Plus loads of fun activities like dining al fresco on one of their colorful patio tables, playing lawn games, or choosing a frozen concoction from the shipping container bar.

On Saturday and Sunday, (Sept. 4-5) from 1-9 p.m. ArtPark features an outdoor grill on the east side of the park. They are featuring three different kabobs, including Tajin chicken thighs, spicy Thai beef, and Brazilian Parmesan pork. The grill masters will also serve up traditional Mexican street corn with cilantro, fresh lime, Cotija cheese, hot sauce and seasoned mayo.

The barkeeps are pouring craft beers, wines and frozen cocktails, while EATS, the on-site restaurant at the west end of the park, will serve its usual menu. They feature delicious burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, Spaghetti-O fritters, and other fun fare at affordable prices. There’s something for everyone, including the kids.

ArtPark Invites Visitors Outdoors

ArtPark was once a parking lot along Singleton Boulevard, but the area has been transformed into a friendly outdoor destination. Visitors enjoy artificial grass, brightly colored tables and chairs, mural-lined walls, and plenty of shade trees and umbrellas. There are old-fashioned lawn games plus 28 TV sets scattered around the park.

A new happy hour at ArtPark offers discounted appetizers, draft beers, craft beer bucket, and frozen cocktails Mon.-Fri. from 4-7 p.m. Happy hour also happens anytime it rains, no matter what time! The happy hour menu includes $5 appetizers (pretzel crisps, chicken fire stick, ArtPark bombs, and Spaghetti-O fritters). A domestic beer bucket is $18, and craft beer buckets are $22, with $20 pitchers and $2 off draft beers and frozen cocktails.

ArtPark is located at Trinity Groves, 331 Singleton Blvd. For more information, please visit theartparktrinitygroves.com.