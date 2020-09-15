Mudhook Bar & Kitchen Adds Fair-style Foods this Fall

Jason Cornell with Mudhook Bar & Kitchen writes, “Being that the much beloved State Fair is not happening this year due to justifiable health concerns, Mudhook launched a limited-time menu on Sept. 5. It’s inspired by the Fair Food that we all crave, and seldom treat ourselves to. While we must be very clear that we are in no way endorsed by or affiliated with the State Fair of Texas, we have taken inspiration from carnival food (of the Texas variety) to bring a series of favorites to Duncanville until mid-October.”

Mudhook’s fair fare menu items include Smoked Turkey Legs ($10); Churro Funnel Cake (cinnamon and sugar with caramel drizzle, $7);and Corn Pups (10 mini corndogs with mustard & ketchup on the side, $6). Other items on the fair food menu are Chicks N a Cone (popcorn chicken, bacon, Maple syrup drizzle in a waffle cup, $8); and Fish on Chips (Beer battered cod on waffle hash browns with Boom Boom sauce drizzle ($12). Beverages include Don Chelada with regular or spicy Michelada with Modelo, $8); and Caramel Apple Shot (Crown Apple, Butterscotch Schnapps, $6).

Along with these typical fair style foods, Mudhook Bar & Kitchen will still offer all their regular burgers and craft beer selections. Some of their most popular items are their Ground Brisket and Short Rib Burger w/ Beef Butter and Bacon Marmalade ($14), and the Cali Burger with Bacon, Avocado, and Mushrooms ($12.50). Their Thick Bacon Burger ($11.25) and Lonestar Burger w/ BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Roasted Jalapenos and Onion Ring ($11.75).

Mudhook’s cheeseburger ($10) and Fight Club (grilled chicken breast on Sourdough, with Pesto, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Ring ($12.50) are also very popular items on the regular menu.

Mudhook Happy Hours

Happy Hours at Mudhook are other popular events, every Tuesday-Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. The happy hour features $4 beer specials, $5 wine specials, and $5 bacon cheese fries. Every Wednesday special (for dine-in only) features a $6 Baby Burger with fries. On Thursday, it’s Keep the Glass Night. Every week features a different craft brewery whose logo glassware is yours for the keeping when you order their beer. Saturday nights bring live music on the patio.

Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, 100 South Main Street in Duncanville, is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They welcome their patrons to enjoy dining inside or on their spacious, umbrella-covered patio. Take out and delivery orders are also available by calling 469-759-6743.

Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, owned and operated by Bryan Kaeser, was named Best New Business in a recent reader’s survey conducted by this newspaper.

