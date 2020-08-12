Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs, Funnel Cakes On The Road

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs Coming To A Neighborhood Near You

I’m going to make an admission that immediately identifies me as a Texas transplant. Before October 2017, I thought all corn dogs were created equal and I had never heard of Fletcher’s corny dogs. So, as we found ourselves standing in a long line at our first State Fair of Texas with the brutal Texas sun beating down us, I wondered what’s so special about these corny dogs?

Local friends insisted to truly “experience” the State Fair, an original corny dog from Fletcher’s was required dining. We waited over 45 minutes that Saturday afternoon alongside other OU vs. TX football fans, before we placed our order. Corny dogs in hand, we slathered ours with mustard and retreated from the crowd. Nodding our heads in unison, my daughter and I reluctantly admitted they were worth the wait.

Since the State Fair of Texas has been canceled this year, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs has received hundreds of requests for private neighborhood events and public pop-ups from businesses throughout North Texas. And fortunately, they are working around the clock to give Texans what they want, comfort food!

They have two mobile trailers to serve their world-famous corny dogs and funnel cakes for fans to get their Fletcher’s fix.

Fletcher’s Corny Dog Pop Up Events What You Need To Know:

They do not take pre-orders. You will walk up and pay by credit card – no cash accepted To keep the lines moving, there is a limit of eight (8) corny dogs per person. Please practice safe social distancing & leave at least 6′ between you & other guests Try to just have one person in line per household Your community would appreciate if you’d wear a mask, for workers & others’ safety

Where Can You Get Your Fletcher’s Corny Dog Fix?

Saturday, August 15 12pm- 7pm at the Atwoods Ranch in Waxahachie, TX. Fletcher’s will be on-site with our mobile trailer serving corny dogs, funnel cakes and lemonade!

Sunday August 16 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Oak Highlands Brewery 10484 Brockwood Rd.

Monday, August 17 4:00 pm -8:00 pm at Delaney Vineyards in Grapevine, TX.

Saturday, August 29 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at HTeaO in Plano, TX 4609 W Park Blvd.

Tuesday September 1 3:00 pm- 8:00 pm at Tupps Brewery 721 Anderson St.

Thursday, September 3 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm at the Squire Shop in Fort Worth, TX.

Thursday September 10 2:00 pm- 7:00 pm at the Community Beer Company in Dallas, TX

Friday September 11 4:00 pm- 9:00 pm at Lakewood Brewing Company in Garland, TX

Monday, September 14 noon- 7:00 pm at Main Event in Lewisville, TX.

Thursday, September 17 4:00 pm- 7:00 pm at the Atwoods Ranch in Lake Worth

Friday, September 18 4:00 pm -9:00 pm at Revolver Brewing BLDg 5 Tap Room in Arlington, TX located at Texas Live!

Monday, September 21 noon – 7:00 pm at Main Event in Grapevine, TX.

Tuesday September 22 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm Oak Highlands Brewery, a brewery and taproom in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, Texas

Visit Fletcher’s website for a full event schedule or to purchase merchandise.

