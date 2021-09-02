Millner-Williams Brings Experience to Cedar Hill ISD Executive Cabinet

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

‘We Owe All Students High Expectations’

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Two years ago, Shameka Millner-Williams recorded a TED Educator Talk, titled “We owe all students high expectations.”

Being part of the TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) Program earned Millner-Williams an invitation to the 2019 TED Conference in Edinboro, Scotland. She met leaders from all industries and even one of the founders of TED and also traveled to nearby England and France while in Europe.

Millner-Williams expects to introduce the same principles that she shared in her TED Talk, in her new role as Cedar Hill ISD’s Assistant Superintendent of Academics and Assessment.

Millner-Williams joined CHISD in July after two decades in neighboring Best Southwest districts. Previously she was at Lancaster (15 years) and Duncanville (five years), respectively.

Shortly after she was hired, Millner-Williams experienced tragedy with the unexpected passing of her husband, Michael Williams.

“The team at CHISD has been exceptionally understanding and very supportive,” Millner-Williams said.

Millner-Williams grew up in Dallas, graduating from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts in 1994. Her main interests in high school were choir and piano.

She comes from a family of educators but had planned on a double major of music and architecture.

After earning an Associate’s Degree from Dallas College-Mountain View in 1996, Millner- Williams pursued a degree at the University of Texas at Arlington in Interdisciplinary Studies/Elementary Education.

She ultimately chose to become an educator.

“I resisted it, but once I got into it, I learned that I absolutely loved it,” Millner-Williams said.

Her first job out of college was at Duncanville Intermediate School, teaching English/Language Arts and Social Studies for five years.

She then moved into campus administration as an Assistant Principal in Lancaster ISD. By the time she left Lancaster ISD 15 years later, Millner-Williams had risen to the Interim Superintendent position.

Millner-Williams earned a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree from Liberty University. She expects to complete it by December 2022 or May 2023.

Although she led Lancaster ISD for nearly a year, Millner-Williams said her heart is in a behind the scenes administration role “developing teachers and principals” although she’ll never say never when it comes to becoming a superintendent again.

Among Millner-Williams’ responsibilities will be Assessment, Professional Development, Accountability, School Leadership and Achievement.

“I have the ability to contribute and help CHISD reach the next level,” Millner-Williams said. “I’m eager to see what contributions I can make.”