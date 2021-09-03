August Best Southwest 2021 T.G.I.F. Legislative Breakfast Informative

Facebook

Rep. Sherman Kicked Off Breakfast Speaking On Important Issues

The August breakfast rotated this year with the kick-off in Cedar Hill and beginning with State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) speaking via zoom from Washington DC.

Sherman discussed not only the passing of his bill “Bo’s Law, one of only two police reform bills passed in Austin during the 87th Legislative session, but he also discussed his reasons for being in the nation’s capital.

Sherman told the audience at that time he did not know what would ultimately happen in the Texas legislature, but was hopeful about voting rights and other important issues.

“My mother was 37 years old – she grew up in East Texas and was not able to vote until then because of intimidation that was part of our election process and we can’t afford to go back,” he said.

Other items Sherman discussed were COVID-19 and the grid, real issues for Texans and local Best Southwest residents today.

Sherman went on to tell the audience that one of the greatest honors while in DC was when the daughter of former president Lyndon B. Johnson came and visited with those democrats who had left Austin to block the necessary quorum at the beginning of the first special session.

“Lucy Baines Johnson came to express to us that she was in full support of what we are doing,” Sherman said. “Everywhere in the union they are supporting us.”

Then last week Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson spoke followed by Texas Senator Royce West and the last week was Ross Ramsey, Executive Editor and CO founder The Texas Tribune.

The Best Southwest Partnership was formed in 1986 by the four cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster. In 2021 there are now 10 city partners and 17 other partners that include hospitals, colleges and universities, banks and a variety of other businesses. The main goal of the partnership is to improve the quality of life in the region and promote economic development.

It goes without saying that Rep. Sherman was disappointed with what ultimately happened when the quorum was achieved and monumental issues were passed in the Texas legislature, prompting nationwide coverage of the voting suppression and abortion bills that were passed.