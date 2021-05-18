Midlothian ISD Names 8th Elementary Campus “Jean Coleman Elementary”

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Elementary 8 Named Jean Coleman Elementary

On May 13 the Midlothian ISD Board heard the nominations for naming elementary 8. This evening the Board voted to approve the name of Jean Coleman Elementary for the eighth elementary campus.

Jean Coleman had 25 years of service to MISD with 30 total years of service in public education as a teacher. She served as a second-grade teacher for Midlothian ISD at L.A. Mills Elementary. Ms. Coleman showed “incredible patience and caring toward children, and she was genuinely loved by all the people she came in contact with.” She was a mentor to fellow MISD teachers and an active member of the Midlothian community. To honor her memory, her family established the Jean Coleman Award for Excellence in Reading Education in 2019, which is given to a second-grade teacher in our district.

Ms. Coleman was loved by her students and colleagues, many have shared fond memories of having her as a teacher.

Jean Coleman Elementary Principal Kara Wendel Was Named On April 19

On April 19, Midlothian ISD’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Kara Wendel as the principal of the new elementary school.

Kara Wendel has more than 20 years of experience in public education. She began her career as a teacher in Mesquite ISD, Denton ISD and Lewisville ISD. She later served as an assistant principal at Charles Evans Elementary in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Wendel joined MISD in 2015 as an assistant principal at Midlothian High School. She became the assistant principal of LaRue Miller Elementary in 2016, where she currently serves. She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Oklahoma State University Stillwater, and she earned her Master of Education Administration from Texas Woman’s University.

“I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to create a new and innovative learning campus within our Midlothian ISD community,” Wendel said. “As an educator, my number one goal is to create an energy that will inspire excellence in our students, staff, and families. I will encourage and motivate our campus community to be their personal best! Let’s get started!”

The proposed opening date of Jean Coleman elementary formerly known as Elementary 8 is August 2022.