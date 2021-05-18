Red Oak Police Say Suspect Knew His Victim in Sunday’s Shooting Death

Share via: 0 Shares 0





RED OAK – A 31-year-old Red Oak man who lived on Buttercup Way was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a man police say he was acquainted with prior to the shooting.

While the victim’s name is still not being released until next of kin is notified, police did report the shooter, Rocky Evan Smith a 24-year-old white male from Grand Prairie did know his victim.

“The offense in the 200 block of Butter Cup Way remains under investigation,” said Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf. “Preliminary aspects of the investigation confirm that the victim and suspect knew each other. Additional interviews with potential witnesses and family are going to be conducted to determine the extent of their relationship and possible motive(s) for this offense.”

Red Oak Police were called to Buttercup Way at around 3:30 Sunday afternoon in response to the shooting.

When the officers arrived they found the unnamed victim lying in the roadway on Buttercup Way with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim of the shooting was transported to Baylor Waxahachie for treatment where he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Smith, the suspect in the offense originally fled the scene but later called 911, which was answered by the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch Center.

Smith told the dispatcher he had just shot a person and was waiting for officers in the 100 block of E. Red Oak Road.

Charged With Murder & Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Officers took Smith into custody without incident and recovered a weapon from his vehicle that is believed to have been used in the offense.

Smith is being held on a charge of Murder with a $1,000,000 bond and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon with a bond amount of $200,000.

“I want to reassure the public that there is no ongoing or continuing threat to the community from this offense and our investigators are working diligently to find justice for the family of the victim,” Chief Wolf concluded.

The case remains under investigation and no other facts of the case are being released at this time.