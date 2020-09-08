Midlothian Looks For Community Members To Serve On Boards

Four New Members Join City of Midlothian Boards to Fill Mid-Year Vacancies

As a result of mid-year vacancies for positions on two City of Midlothian community boards, four new members have been appointed.

Joining the Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC, also commonly referred to as 4B) are Jeffery Campbell and Allen Moorman. Campbell is a security professional with Allied Security Services. Moorman is president of True Texas Benefits Inc., an insurance brokerage. MCDC is a non-profit organization that focuses on supporting projects that positively impact the quality of life for citizens. Projects include, but are not limited to parks, roads, auditoriums, learning centers, athletic facilities and more.

New members of the Park Board are Chandra Filmore and Levi McDonald. Filmore is a special education paraprofessional for Midlothian Independent School District. McDonald is operations manager for Klein Tools. The Park Board makes recommendations to City Council concerning improvements and management of the city’s parks and recreation facilities.

Midlothian City Council Accepting Applications

The City Council will be accepting applications for expiring terms on all boards and commissions this fall. New appointments will be made in December with terms beginning on January 1, 2021. Residents who want to get involved on a board or commission are invited to apply.

Applicants are not guaranteed an appointment, but all applications will be considered equally based on objective criteria, such as being a resident of the city for at least six months, a qualified voter, and previous volunteer leadership experience. Most boards and commissions meet monthly, so it is important that applicants understand the time commitment involved because regular attendance is expected. For more information about the various boards and commissions and to complete an application, visit the city’s website.

https://www.midlothian.tx.us/387/Board-and-Commission-Application

