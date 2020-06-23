CHISD Hires Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Elementary Education

Cedar Hill ISD Announces New Hires

(CEDAR HILL, TX) The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the hiring of two new members of the Superintendent’s Cabinet on Monday night.

CHISD Chief of Staff Janine Fields and CHISD Executive Director of Elementary Education Jill Vincent both join the District after working in leadership positions in Garland ISD, east of Dallas.

“We are very honored to welcome Janine Fields and Jill Vincent to Longhorn Nation,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “Both have been leading educators in their field, and I have no doubt that they will continue to assist in CHISD’s upward trajectory.”

Both Fields and Vincent enter newly-created positions for CHISD. The District decided to revise the Deputy Superintendent role, which was vacated last week when Kellie Spencer accepted a position with Midland ISD.

Fields, will serve as the Chief of Staff. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Her most recent position was serving as the Executive Innovation Officer for Garland ISD.

In that role, she launched new district-wide initiatives and supervised district magnet programs, advanced academics, AVID, summer learning, gifted & talented, the College for All initiative and federal programs.

She was previously an Area Director in Garland ISD, supervising Pre-K through 12. She led GISD’s school improvement for five years. Prior to that, she was a high school English teacher, K-12 Curriculum Director, elementary principal and assistant principal.

Save

Jill Vincent Exec. Director of Elementary Education

The Executive Director of Elementary Education will oversee curriculum at the District’s seven elementary campuses – four of which earned a “B” from the Texas Education Agency in 2018-19. Vincent was most recently the principal at Garland ISD’s Ethridge Elementary, in which she led the district’s academic growth. Ethridge Elementary was awarded gold ribbon status by the Children at Risk Foundation.

Vincent also has experience working as an instructional coach and assistant principal in Wylie ISD, in Collin County.

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Vincent earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Louisiana in her hometown. She taught in the classroom for 17 years and earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University.

Save

Comments

comments