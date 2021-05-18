David Paul Mowery Services Set for May 23

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

David P. Mowery 12/17/1943-4/27/2021

It is with great sadness that the family of David Paul Mowery announces his passing into heaven on Tuesday, April 27 2021, at the age of 77 years. He was born on Dec 17 1943, in Philadelphia, Penn. to Willard and Frances Mowery. David is preceded in death by his nephew Kevin, his sister Sheryl Ash, his brother Skip and his parents. He is survived by his brother Les along with nephews – Bill Mowery, David Ash, and Michael Mowery and his nieces – Lori Neff and Melissa Mowery.

David attended Mother of the Savior Seminary (MSS) in Blackwood, NJ. He remained strong in his faith throughout his life. David was a very active member in his church – Corpus Christi Catholic Church. He assisted with Mass when needed. He would even entertain the little ones. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus.

David was a CPA by profession and also served as accountant and CFO for various businesses throughout his career. He was actively involved with the DeSoto Chamber of Commerce.

“David was held dear to many and it can be of comfort to them that he will be looking down on them from heaven,” relates one of his closest friends, Marlon Hanson. Not only were they close friends, they had many midnight meals together while working on the newspaper and while David completed CPA duties for his many loved and loyal customers.

“There is simply too much to say about David’s wonderful intelligence and personality to put into words,” Hanson continued.

In his true jolly spirit, he loved playing Santa Claus for various occasions and could be seen wearing his Santa hat at various times throughout the year. Even in the summer, you could see him wearing shorts, t-shirt, sandals and his Santa hat. Dave was always in character when any little ones came up to talk to Santa.

Over the years, he enjoyed playing at golf with friends and family. He also attended various tournaments with his brother Les including an annual tournament in Lake Tahoe. He loved going to the beach whether it was in Galveston, Florida or Hawaii.

Best of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, where he would be telling jokes and being jolly. You could count on him to be there to help, listen or get you laughing.

Memorial donations in the name of David can be made to:

Corpus Christi Catholic Church Ferris, Tx

111 N Wood St

Ferris, TX 75125

Celebration of Life service will be held Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Ferris, TX on Sunday May 23rd at 2pm.