Midlothian ISD Begins Superintendent Search

MISD Board Meeting, Monday December 14

School districts are juggling a lot this year between staffing shortages, COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, and managing multiple learning platforms. Midlothian ISD has an extra ball to juggle as they begin the search for a new Superintendent. So, where does one begin to find the perfect candidate to lead Midlothian ISD into a future filled with growth and COVID-19 learning deficits?

Today, Carl Smith, Midlothian ISD Board President updated the MISD community with this statement on Facebook.

Dear MISD Community:

To keep you informed, during our regularly scheduled Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, our Board of Trustees will discuss and take action on the following as it relates to our Superintendent Search process:

Name of the MISD Interim Superintendent

Action on the Superintendent Search Timeline

Action on the Superintendent Search Firm Request for Qualifications

Midlothian ISD board meetings are broadcast live via www.misd.gs/live. Closed session will begin at 5:00 p.m. and then the Board will move to open session.

During our monthly Board meetings, our Board of Trustees discusses and takes action on a variety of topics. Due to the importance of kicking off our Superintendent Search process, our Board has moved additional discussion and action items to the January Board of Trustees meeting. However, the Board will continue to act on Consent Agenda items. The agenda will be posted today, Friday, Dec. 11 at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/170.

We know this search process is incredibly important to you and your family. Our Board’s commitment to you is to find the best leader to serve our children, teachers and staff. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, our district will go live with a Superintendent Search website for anyone to follow along the process. We hope you find this site helpful.

Best,

Carl Smith

MISD Board President

Insider or Outsider, Make Your Voice Heard

Many in the community have stated they’d like for someone from within the district to be the next Superintendent. On a community forum, over 140 voiced their support for Brian Blackwell to replace Dr. Ledbetter. The consensus is that Mr. Blackwell has a heart for students and knows the history of Midlothian. Blackwell is currently the Director of Finance & Operations at MISD.

However, others feel like the best direction would be to find someone from outside the district. Those parents feel like MISD needs someone with a new perspective, that has a plan to focus on improving academics and promoting AP classes.

We encourage all parents/taxpayers in Midlothian ISD to be involved-watch the board meetings/submit comments/speak at meetings, etc.

Save

Comments

comments