Cedar Hill Makes History in Playoff Opener With Defensive Shutout

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Football Team has established itself as one of the top prep football teams in the Metroplex during the 21st Century.

But the Longhorns accomplished a rare feat on Friday night, recording the program’s first postseason shutout in a 27-0 victory over Bryan in the UIL Class 6A Division II Bi-District Playoffs.

The Longhorns improved to 12-3 in playoff openers since 2005, which means it was their 12th bi-district championship during that span.

Senior quarterback Kaidon Salter, a Tennessee commit, scored all four of the Longhorns’ touchdowns – passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 104 yards and a score.

Cedar Hill (8-1) outgained the Vikings (6-3), 381 to 171, including 194 to 53 on the ground.

The Longhorns will face Garland Naaman Forest or Tyler Legacy in the Area Round at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in Mesquite.

Friday’s game marked the Longhorns’ first shutout since a 45-0 victory over Grand Prairie in September 2018.

The last time Cedar Hill held a playoff opponent to single digits was the 2006 playoff opener. They defeated Dallas Jesuit, 63-7, en route to the program’s first state title.

Coach Lynn Gets 30th Victory

Cedar Hill improved to 4-0 at home this season and 15-3 at Longhorn Stadium under fourth-year head coach Carlos Lynn, who earned his 30th victory as CHHS head coach.

The Longhorns are now 5-1 this season against teams that reached the playoffs. District 6A-11 went 3-1 in the opening round of the playoffs, with both DeSoto and Duncanville advancing to the Area Round as well.

Bryan opened the game by reaching the red zone on the opening drive, but they were forced to punt on that drive.

Salter scored on a quarterback keeper for a 7-0 lead, and then connected on 40-yard touchdown passes to Javien Clemmer (a New Mexico State commit) and Julian Austin (an Oklahoma Baptist commit) en route to a 21-0 halftime lead.

Kendall Stevens intercepted a pass in the end zone, when Bryan came close to putting some points on the board.

In the fourth quarter, Salter connected with Jayden Moore for his fourth and final score of the evening.

