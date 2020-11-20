MISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter Returns To Carroll ISD

Ledbetter Named as Carroll ISD Lone Finalist; MISD Board’s Next Steps

Earlier today, Carroll Independent School District announced Dr. Lane Ledbetter as the Lone Finalist for Superintendent. The CISD Board of Trustees held its meeting this morning; therefore, by law, Dr. Ledbetter has a 21-day waiting period before he could possibly start.

Welcome home Dr. Ledbetter we look forward to your guidance and leadership. — Carroll High School (@CarrollHigh) November 20, 2020

For Dr. Ledbetter this is a “homecoming”, he began as a Dragon in the third grade and is a Carroll High School Class of 1989 graduate. Adam Butcher commented on Carroll ISD’s Facebook announcement, “I was just in that meeting and could hear the obvious emotion in his voice. The board was unanimously excited, by my estimation, at finally having something upon which there should be no disagreement. Dr. Ledbetter is a Dragon, through and through. He knows this town, inside and out. He’s a product of this town. This is his dream come true. He was the most obvious choice to heal this district. This is a good day for all Dragons.”

The official start date at CISD has not yet been determined. However, the CISD Board hopes to have the new superintendent begin in January 2021.

“Thank you to Midlothian ISD for making me feel at home for the past five years,” Dr. Lane Ledbetter said. “I will forever be grateful for time in this amazing district and working with the best educators in Texas. I will forever always be #MISDProud.”

With this appointment, the Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees will soon begin discussing next steps for overseeing the district in December.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I congratulate Dr. Ledbetter on his new appointment,” Carl Smith, MISD Board President, said. “Dr. Ledbetter was one of the best superintendents we could have hired for our district and I know we have big shoes to fill as we embark on a superintendent search this school year.”

Midlothian ISD Will Discuss Next Steps On December 1

After the Thanksgiving Break at their December 1 workshop, the Board of Trustees will meet to discuss appointing an interim superintendent to begin by an agreed-upon date and lead throughout a Superintendent Search process. The Board will also discuss selecting a Superintendent search firm during the workshop.

“As a Board, we are committed to keeping our community updated on the process,” Smith said. “We will have more details about our next steps after the Thanksgiving break. We will be focused on a smooth transition during this process. Once again, congratulations to Dr. Ledbetter and his family.”

Midlothian ISD posted the news on their Facebook page and many expressed their sadness, while wishing him the best in his new district. The news comes just one day after, MISD Deputy Superintendent, Judy Walling, publicly announced her retirement. After serving the district for 27 years with a total of 38 years in public education, Walling will retire at the end of December 2020.

David Andrew Thomas said, “Dr. Ledbetter is a tremendous leader, a servant, a fine advocate for his employees, and the epitome of MISDProud. He is passionate about students and their education. Dr. Ledbetter will be missed by many. I know that Carroll ISD is now under phenomenal leadership. Best wishes Dr. Ledbetter!!”

