Midlothian Chamber Board Endorses All 4 Bond Propositions

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Midlothian Chamber Endorses All Four Bond Propositions Citing Need to Meet Demands of Growth

Following a poll of its 15 Board Members, the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has announced that the organization officially supports all four propositions on the May 1st bond election. Chamber CEO Laura Terhune stated, “The Chamber Board feels it is important that Midlothian have the facilities and roads to maintain a high quality of life.” She continued, “These bond propositions will help to ensure the community is able to meet the demands of our rapid growth.”

Terhune concluded, “Midlothian residents are urged to vote in the May 1st election which will decide the races for City Council and MISD Trustees as well as the Bond Propositions.” Early voting starts on Apr 17 and runs through Apr 29 at the Midlothian Conference Center.

For more information, contact the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce at 972-723-8600.

Bond Propositions Address Infrastructure Improvements

Proposition A at $46,000,000 is earmarked for constructing and equipping a public safety and police headquarters building; Prop B in the amount of $25,000,000 is for the constructing and equipping of a municipal civic building to contain city hall and a public library; Proposition C at $19,000,000 for the constructing and equipping a public recreation center and a fourth proposition; Prop D for $35,575,000 for a variety of city street and road improvements.

According to a question and answer series regarding the bond referendum Midlothian residents will not see a tax-rate increase with the passage of the bond package. Instead it was noted the money will be financed with the existing tax base and the future growth of the community.

For more information visit https://www.midlothianbond.com/faqs

Comments

comments