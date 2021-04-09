Cedar Hill Police Seek Suspect In Wednesday Evening Shooting

Share via: 0 Shares 0





***WANTED by Cedar Hill Police Department***

On April 7, 2021 at approximately 745pm officers responded to a shooting with injury call in the 200 Blk of S. Clark Rd. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two individuals were involved in a disturbance resulting in one person being shot. The victim is in stable condition as of today. Officers and detectives interviewed witnesses and were able to get a positive identification on the suspect. Detectives completed an arrest warrant for the suspect, who is at large at this time.

This is an isolated incident and there is not an ongoing threat to the community at this time. This is the first incident this year involving a person being shot in Cedar Hill.

IF OBSERVED CALL 911

Miner does have a gang affiliation. It is possible that he is armed and dangerous.

If you have additional information please contact Detective Hutson at 972.291.5181×2177

