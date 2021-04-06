McDonald’s Restaurants Hosting Blood Drives with Carter BloodCare

Share via: 0 Shares 0





March and April donors eligible for a free McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo Meal

DALLAS, Texas (March 12, 2021) – In an effort to restore the blood supply shortage following Winter Storm Uri, McDonald’s North Texas, Dr. Pepper, and Carter BloodCare are hosting a series of blood drives in March and April. All donors who give blood in March and April will receive a coupon for a free Medium Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo Meal courtesy of North Texas McDonald’s Owner/Operators.

“Last September, we partnered with Carter BloodCare to host over 90 blood drives throughout North Texas,” said David Floyd, a local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We’re so proud to continue this partnership in 2021, and help Carter BloodCare meet this essential need for our communities. As a special ‘thank you,’ we’re treating all donors to a McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo Meal on us.”

“All of us at Carter BloodCare are very appreciative of the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of North Texas for their generous support of our community blood program,” said Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare. “McDonald’s blood drives provide that support because of the location convenience and geographic reach of their restaurants. The recognition that McDonald’s famous brand brings to our blood drives is immeasurably valuable.”

Donors Can Make Appointments Online

Donors can also make an appointment online at one of Carter BloodCare’s community blood drives, at one of 25 donor centers, or by calling or texting 800-366-2834. All blood donors, no matter where they give blood, will receive a coupon for a free Medium Crispy Chicken Combo Meal.

Blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Masks are required to be worn by donors and staff ; and surfaces are cleaned between each donation. All successful donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. This is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. Visit carterbloodcare.org for more eligibility information.

Since the pandemic began, McDonald’s restaurants have increased safety precautions for crew and customers, including requiring temperature checks for all crew members prior to each shift, contactless payment, sanitizing restrooms and high-touch areas such as door handles and counters every 30 minutes, and requiring face coverings and gloves for all service employees.

Arlington

Tuesday, April 6 from 3 – 6 pm at 611 W. Abrams, Arlington, TX 76010. Sign up here.

Tuesday, April 6 from 3 – 6 pm at 611 W. Abrams, Arlington, TX 76010. Sign up here. Wednesday, April 7 from 3 – 6 pm at 1420 1704 Randol Mill Rd., Arlington, TX 76012. Sign up here.

Fort Worth

Wednesday, April 7 from 10 am – 1 pm at 1420 Eastchase Pkwy., Fort Worth, TX 76112. Sign up here.

Plano

Monday, April 26 from 1 – 4 at 701 West Spring Creek, Plano, TX 75023.

