Free Combo Meal When You Donate Blood In September At Participating McDonald’s

September blood donors eligible for free McDonald’s Combo Meal

DALLAS, TX – Local McDonald’s owner/operators and Carter BloodCare are partnering to host over 50 blood drives at McDonald’s locations throughout North Texas this September. All donors who give blood during the month of September will receive a voucher for one free medium lunch or dinner Combo Meal redeemable at McDonald’s restaurants in Greater Dallas-Fort Worth, Tyler and Waco. The partnership comes at a crucial time for the community blood supply as the work-from-home lifestyle continues.

“Blood drive sponsors are harder to find since their businesses, schools or houses of worship are social distancing or not allowing visitors inside,” said Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO, Carter BloodCare. “More than 500 blood drives have canceled since March, or postponed indefinitely. It is important that blood collections mirror the diversity of patients that visit area hospitals. Blood drives provide that support because they can take place most anywhere.”

A majority of Carter BloodCare’s first-time blood donors come from blood drives, hosted by sponsors, rather than visits to the donation center locations. On average, 600 to 800 patients rely on trusted blood transfusions daily, and hospitals rely on blood donors to provide the blood. Each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Carter BloodCare is also offering COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website.

“Blood is essential to our local hospitals and their patients, and it’s important for us to come together as a community to help fulfill this need,” said Chuck O’Reilly, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s of North Texas owner/operator co-operative. “We’re partnering with Carter BloodCare to transform McDonald’s parking lots into blood donation centers to make it easier than ever to donate. As a thank you, we’re also treating donors to a McDonald’s Combo Meal on us.”

The partnership will kick off at the Globe Life Field in Arlington with the Texas Rangers from September 1-3 and will continue throughout the month, including dozens of blood drives in McDonald’s parking lots throughout North Texas. For a full list of September blood drive locations and dates, please visit www.carterbloodcare.org/summer-blood-drives/. A list of blood drives taking place at McDonald’s restaurants can be found at the bottom of this release.

“All of us at Carter BloodCare are indebted to the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of North Texas for their unstinting support of our community blood program,” said Dr. Sayers. “The recognition that your famous brand the golden arches brings to our blood drives is immeasurably valuable.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged to help manage the flow and avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, and donors will check in upon arrival to be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available. To reduce wait time and contact at your appointment, the medical questionnaire can be completed in advance, the day of your donation, through the Carter BloodCare app or by online access at qs.carterbloodcare.org. Donors will see a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot when they arrive at McDonald’s for the blood drive.

The safety of blood donors and Carter BloodCare staff members is top priority. All blood drive setups will comply with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) social distancing, sanitation and pre-screening procedures to provide a safe donation experience for donors and staff. Face coverings will be required and must be worn by donors and staff at all times. In addition to these procedures, Carter BloodCare’s routine health screening includes asking if a donor is feeling well and healthy. If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu, you should not give blood. Blood donors are also routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin.

Since the pandemic began, McDonald’s restaurants have increased safety precautions for crew and customers, including requiring temperature checks for all crew members prior to each shift, contactless payment, sanitizing restrooms and high-touch areas such as door handles and counters every 30 minutes, and requiring face coverings and gloves for all service employees.

Drive details: McDonald’s to host blood drives with Carter BloodCare (In our coverage areas)

Arlington

Wednesday, September 9 from 2 – 5 pm at 5404 S. Cooper Arlington, TX 76017

Burleson

Wednesday, September 2 from 9:30 am – 12 pm at 986 N. Burleson Blvd. Burleson, TX 76028

Wednesday, September 2 from 2 – 4:30 pm at 911 SW Wilshire Blvd. Burleson, TX 76028

Cedar Hill

Tuesday, September 8 from 12 – 3 pm at 201 E. FM 1382, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Dallas

Tuesday, September 8 from 7 – 10 am at 450 S. Merrifield Rd. Dallas, TX 75211

Thursday, September 10 from 8 – 11 am at 2407 S. Hampton Rd. Dallas, TX 75233

Thursday, September 17 from 10 am – 1 pm at 2551 Gus Thomasson Rd. Dallas, TX 75228

Thursday, September 17 from 1 – 4 pm at 10320 Lake June Rd. Dallas, TX 75217

Thursday, September 17 from 3 – 6 pm at 8117 E R L Thornton Fwy. Dallas, TX 75228

Monday, September 28 from 9 am – 12 pm at 17250 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75248

Wednesday, September 30 from 1 – 5 pm at 5337 E. Grand Ave. Dallas, TX 75223

Fort Worth

Tuesday, September 1 from 9:30 am – 12 pm at 4800 South Fwy. Fort Worth, TX 76115

Tuesday, September 1 from 2 – 4:30 pm at 3500 at Altamesa Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76133

Wednesday, September 2 from 9:30 am – 12 pm at 700 E. Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76110

Wednesday, September 2 from 2 – 4:30 pm at 3012 W. Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109

Wednesday, September 2 from 2 – 4:30 pm at 8651 South Fwy. Fort Worth, TX 76140

Friday, September 4 from 2:30 – 5 pm at 2250 E Loop 820, Fort Worth, Tx 76112

Thursday, September 10 from 10 am – 12:30 pm at 4405 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Wednesday, September 16 from 2 – 4:30 pm at 3000 E. Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76105

Tuesday, September 22 from 7:30 – 10:30 am at 5321 Blue Mound Rd. Fort Worth, TX 76106

Tuesday, September 22 from 12:30 – 3:30 pm at 2248 Jacksboro Hwy. Fort Worth, TX 76106

Grand Prairie

Tuesday, September 8 from 9 am – 12 pm at 3902 S. Great SW Pkwy. Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Tuesday, September 8 from 2 – 5 pm at 3031 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Grapevine

Monday, September 14 from 3 – 7 pm at 5345 William D Tate Ave. Grapevine, TX 76051

Hutchins

Thursday, September 10 from 1 – 4 pm at 108 N I-45, Hutchins, Tx 75141

Italy

Tuesday, September 8 from 3 – 6 pm at 100 Kinfolk Rd. Italy, TX 7665

Kennedale

Wednesday, September 16 from 9:30 am – 12 pm at 1298 West Mansfield Hwy. Kennedale, Tx 76140

