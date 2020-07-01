Changes To COVID-19 Testing Locations In Dallas

American Airlines testing Center Closed

DALLAS — The City of Dallas and Dallas County have entered into agreements with Parkland Health & Hospital System and a private vendor, Honu, that will make it possible to continue drive-thru COVID-19 testing past June. The American Airlines Center testing site closed yesterday, June 30, and a new testing site at the University of Dallas in Irving opened today, July 1, which will be operated by the vendor.

The Ellis Davis Field House location will continue federally supported testing through mid-July and Parkland Health & Hospital System will fully take over the site operations at this location after the federal support is discontinued.

“We are moving the AAC drive-thru site to the University of Dallas on Wednesday. Dallas County Health and Human Services will supervise a private vendor with a new lab so the turnaround for results should be faster. Faster results give you the chance to make the best decisions for your health and gives our public health experts more timely information to better advise the community,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

No Geographic/Residency Restrictions For Tests At Ellis Davis Field House

The Ellis Davis Field House site will remain a regional site. There are no geographic boundaries for those being tested while it remains under federal support. The testing site at the University of Dallas will only be open to City of Dallas and Dallas County residents. This site requires address verification, via a utility bill or library card.

“COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in our community, and testing is a critical part of our response efforts,” Mayor Eric Johnson said. “This contract and transition plan will ensure that our residents continue to have access to testing. In addition, I also urge our residents to help stop this outbreak by taking hygiene seriously, practicing social distancing, and wearing masks when coming into contact with others.”

Testing hours and criteria will remain the same. Both locations will be open Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

COVID-19 Testing Locations:

Ellis Davis Field House

9191 S Polk St.

Dallas, TX 75232

University of Dallas

1845 E Northgate Dr., Lot B

Irving, TX 75062

Criteria for the testing sites are as follows:

Persons with symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection, including: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat; OR

Anyone 65-years-old or older; OR

Anyone with chronic health issues (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc.); OR

Any first responders, DART drivers, healthcare workers, grocery store and essential retail store workers; OR

Persons without symptoms who have been actively engaged in large group settings, such as public gatherings or congregations of people.

At home mobile testing and neighborhood walk-up testing sites are also available for City of Dallas and Dallas County residents. To view additional testing locations visit www.dallascityhall.com/covid19 or https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/testing-locations.php.

