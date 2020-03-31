Walmart Introduces Temperature Checks For Associates

“As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, we’ve decided to begin taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work in stores” the Walmart stated Tuesday. Today we’re sharing additional steps we’re taking to promote a safe and healthy workplace.

Temperature Checks

Walmart associates will have their temperatures taken when they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities. They’ll also be asked some basic health screening questions. They are currently in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks.

Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.

Many associates have already been taking their own temperatures at home, and we’re asking them to continue that practice as we start doing it on-site. And we’ll continue to ask associates to look out for other symptoms of the virus (coughing, feeling achy, difficulty breathing) and never come to work when they don’t feel well.

Walmart has implemented a COVID-19 emergency leave policy. It allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected.

Masks and Gloves

As of today, Walmart is offering masks and gloves for associates that request them.

While the CDC and other health officials do not recommend masks or gloves for healthy people who don’t ordinarily use them for their jobs, we will make them available — as supplies permit — for associates who want to wear them.

The masks will arrive in 1-2 weeks. They will be high-quality masks, but not N95 respirators. Associates are reminded you can still spread germs when using masks and gloves.

6-20-100 Guidance

In an effort to encourage safe behaviors to decrease exposure from consumers and associates. Walmart asks associates to remember three numbers: 6, 20, and 100.

6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.

20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.

And 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.

Sneeze Guards

Walmart has started installing plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at pharmacy lanes (both Walmart and Sam’s Club). They will also install these guards at the regular Walmart registers over the next 2 to 3 weeks.

