Mansfield Celebrates 5th Annual Day of Prayer

Approximately 150 people weathered the wind and COVID-19 pandemic to gather at The LOT in Mansfield for the city’s fifth annual National Day of Prayer.

“It’s always important to pray,” said Truston Baba, lead pastor at Living Church. “With everything going on externally, the same thing is true internally. God is with us and for us and wants to be near us.”

Mansfield Mayor David Cook and his wife, Tonya, said they were coming even if they were the only people who showed up.

“As the mayor of this city, it’s so important that we have events like this,” Cook said. “We’re going to get through this together and we’re going to be stronger.”

Civic leaders pray for community

Cook introduced a lineup of civic leaders to pray for different parts of the community during the 50-minute program.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn prayed for government employees, including the “25 deputes affected by this right here in Tarrant County.”

“Thousands of families across our community are struggling,” said Mansfield Mission Center Executive Director Carmin MacMillan. “Our desire is to see families safe in their homes with enough to eat.”

Amy Ellington prayed along with the family of Mansfield High School football coach Daniel Maberry who lost his two-year battle with cancer in February.

Find joy in the little things

“Daniel told me ‘No matter the cards you’re dealt or the storms you face, find joy in the little things,” Ellington said.

Other speakers included Mansfield ISD Superintendent Kimberley Cantu, Navy chaplain Rick Stoglin, Mansfield High School freshman McKinley Barth, Mansfield ISD administrator Jennifer Young, Texas Health Hospital President/CEO Kenneth Rose and Stoney Short.

Mansfield resident Alexis Farrington said she was coming for the worship, the community and the good weather.

“We are just now feeling a let-up,” she said. “We need to show people that we are not alone and have each other to rely on.”

