Dallas County COVID-19 Cases & Deaths Continue To Rise

A Rough Week In Dallas County As COVID-19 Cases Increase

Ten more deaths reported in Dallas County today due to COVID-19. Sadly, that number ties the county’s record for the deadliest day.

Dallas County 2019 novel coronavirus deaths include:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson, and had been hospitalized.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland, and expired in hospice care at the facility.

April 28, 2020 was the last time Dallas County reported 10 deaths from COVID-19. As of today, Dallas County reports a total of 135 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 135 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities, the county said.

At 4 pm today Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will speak about Dallas County’s response to COVID-19.

