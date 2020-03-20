Manna House Needs Your Help, Coronavirus Impacts Donations

MIDLOTHIAN, TX (March 19, 2020) – As Manna House continues to navigate these uncertain times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to share with you a few updates that have resulted in an adjustment of our services and outreach. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those we serve, our staff, volunteers, and all of those who enable our mission to provide for the community.

That is why we have followed CDC recommendations to close our food pantry. However, we remain open and staffed for curbside food pick up service and curbside donations of food items.

Food Donations Are Needed

Since we rely heavily on local grocers to supply us with their extra food, these last few weeks have been extremely challenging and we are experiencing shortages in our food supply. Currently, food donations are down 50-60%. Manna House is kindly asking for food donations, especially produce, meats, milk, eggs, and paper/toiletry items. If you have a donation, please call us at 972-775-1800 and a member of our team can arrange a curbside pick-up.

“On average, we feed close to 1,000 families a month throughout Ellis County, and those numbers are expected to skyrocket over the next few months,” says Norma Belcher, Director of Client Relations at Manna House. “From helping those affected by temporary layoffs or business closings during a time where accessibility to fresh food is scarce, our resources and capacity are strained. But together, with the help of this amazing community, I’m confident we can continue to serve at a time when the need for relief and compassion are at an unprecedented peak.”

In addition to pantry items, we also urge those able to give to consider a monetary donation. Sales from proceeds at Heaven’s Attic resale boutique are one of the main revenue channels at Manna House. Due to this pandemic, sales are down 75% which impacts our ability to serve the community. To give a donation, please visit www.mannahousemidlothian.org/coronavirus-updates.

“We are asking everyone in the county to do their part,” said Ellis County Judge Todd Little at Tuesday’s press conference where he announced the county was issuing a disaster declaration. “This will help to ensure our safety across Texas. …At these times we realize how connected we truly are.”

For more information, or to set up a donation, please visit www.mannahousemidlothian.org/coronavirus-updates.

