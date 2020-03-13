Ellis County Market Has Been Postponed

due To COVID-19 Pandemic, Ellis County Market Postponed To July

In November, the four chambers of commerce in Ellis County (Ennis, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waxahachie) announced the Ellis County Market would be held on Sat, Mar 14 in the Ellis County Expo Center. The four organizations have been jointly planning the ‘Shop Local’ event for months. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that event has been postponed until Sat, July 25.

On Thursday, Mar 12, Governor Greg Abbott held a conference call with state legislators, county judges and mayors to update them regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that call, he recommended that all large events and non-essential gatherings be cancelled or postponed for at least 30 days. The Waxahachie Chamber received this information from Ellis County Judge Todd Little at approximately 5:05 pm and immediately shared it with the other chambers, vendors and event service providers.

According to Sandy King, CEO of the Waxahachie Chamber, “We had a great day planned for everyone that included 110 vendors, a Kids Zone, food trucks and live entertainment.” She added, “We met this morning (Friday) and we all agreed that the best thing for our participants is to move the event to a later date.”

Ennis Chamber CEO Jeannette Patak noted, “All of the chambers have worked well together to get this event organized. By moving the date, our hard work won’t go to waste – and we’ll keep our participants and the public safe until the health crisis has passed.”

Laura Terhune, CEO of the Midlothian Chamber, stated, “Our top priority is to support the growth and prosperity of local businesses.” She added, “So, during this time of ‘social distancing’, we encourage Ellis County businesses and residents to SHOP LOCAL in creative ways, such as take out, online or delivery of goods and services, as much as possible. Local jobs are at stake!”

Regarding the new date, Red Oak Chamber CEO Clint Woodward concluded, “Although it’s very serious, this pandemic will pass, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the Ellis County Market on our NEW date: Saturday, July 25.”

For information about the Ellis County Market, visit the website or Facebook page of your Chamber.

Save

Comments

comments