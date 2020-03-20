Applebee’s Temporarily Closing Multiple Locations

Apple Texas, which owns and operates 62 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas has decided to temporarily close 19 Texas locations and the rest will move to ToGo and Delivery Only effective immediately.

Locations scheduled to temporarily close 3/21 until further notice:

Cedar Hill​

Mansfield​

Medallion​

Denton​

Georgetown​

Lake Worth​

Grapevine​

Waco​

Cleburne​

Tyler​

College Station​

Taylor​

S Crosby​

S Terrell​

Sherman​

Lufkin​

Grand Ave​

S Brenham​

Corsicana

Delivery via Uber Eats and Doordash is FREE to all customers through the end of March.

No Contact Delivery (door to door, food left in front of door, guest to car) is available at all locations.

We have actively communicated health and safety procedures and best practices to our team members and delivery service providers.

Applebee’s has always taken great pride in our exceptional food safety and service standards. In response to the threat of COVID-19, we are taking additional precautionary steps to enhance protections including:

Ramping up the frequency of cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting services in restaurants including, frequently cleaning all high-touch surfaces and areas, such as doors, door handles, seats, booths, condiments and tabletop technology, as well as frequent cleaning of restrooms throughout the day and a full cleaning of our restaurants each night.

Educating our team members on preventative measures as provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), including heightened hand washing procedures and requiring team members who do not feel well to stay at home.

Closely monitoring the situation and following guidance by the CDC to do all we can to protect our guests and team members and to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The restaurants below based in Dallas and Harris County guidance are only offering ToGo or Delivery:

Katy

18th St- Houston

Irving

Wallisville- Houston

Atascocita- Humble

Pasadena

Oak Cliff

Garland

Mesquite

Duncanville

Rowlett

Carrollton

Richardson

