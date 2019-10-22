Gobble Wobble Run/Walk Benefits Manna House

1st Annual Gobble Wobble Fights Hunger

Manna House and the United Way of West Ellis County are co-hosting the 1st Annual Gobble Wobble. The premier run/walk is November 23 at the MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium. Distances vary from one-mile to a 5K.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Manna House whose mission is to provide individuals and families a helping hand. Manna House empowers them to rise above their immediate crisis, and offers a sense of dignity in a time of need.

The race will start and finish at the MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium at 8 a.m. that Saturday. The stadium is located at 1800 S. 14th Street in Midlothian. Participants will receive an exclusive race t-shirt, the opportunity to win great door prizes, and much more.

Fees to participate in the 5K are $25, and $15 for the one mile. All fitness levels are welcome. The event is designed for the whole family to participate. Registration for the Gobble Wobble is available in person at Manna House (3241A Robinson Road in Midlothian), or online at mannahousemidlothian.org/gobblewobble.

Top Overall Winners (Male & Female) AND Top Masters Winner (Male & Female over 40) in the 5K will receive $50 gift cards from RunUnited. Medals also awarded to the top (3) Male & Female Overall age group

Everyone in the community is invited to join the race against hunger, and help those in need during the Thanksgiving season.

United Way

The United Way of West Ellis County is an independent 501(c) 3 organization that has been serving local residents for over 70 years. Our mission of providing support to those in need focuses on education, financial stability and health programs. Collaborative work with local programs, business partners, and community leaders is what differentiates the United Way of West Ellis County. We cater to critical needs, while simultaneously building positive and long-lasting community change. For more information: (972) 723-7520 or visit uwwec.org. The United Way of West Ellis County is located at 717 W. Main Street, Suite 4 in Midlothian.

Manna House

Manna House is a community outreach organization created in 1992 as a result of a student-led Problem Solvers project from Midlothian ISD to serve the needs of Midlothian residents. From that beginning, local churches backed the idea and the current Manna House was born. Manna’s goal is to give families a helping hand, empowering them to rise above the immediate crisis with the sense of dignity. Manna House is dedicated to serving the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of people in crisis. They strive to bring hope, encouragement and stability to build a stronger, healthier community.

Manna House serves zip code 76065 and the Midlothian Independent School District. The various outreaches in Ellis County work together allowing each agency to better service those who are in need. Manna House receives referrals from the Midlothian police department, the Midlothian fire department, and the MISD, as well as area churches and various other service agencies. They have served thousands of individuals and families, providing food, financial assistance, and other essential care to the people of Midlothian and Ellis County for over 27 years. The non-profit strives to bring hope, encouragement and stability as we build a stronger, healthier community. For more information: (972) 775-1800.

Comments

comments