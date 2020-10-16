Manna House Italy Opens at 2 pm Friday

Manna House In Italy Has A Weekend Of Activities Planned

ITALY, TX- Manna House Italy is opening its doors and inviting the community to two days of exciting events! Join them at Italy ISD’s homecoming parade and pep rally on Friday, October 16th.

The parade will kick off at 2 pm at the high school and head down Main Street to the dome. Be sure to follow the Manna House float and refrigerated box truck, and grab your 50% off Heaven’s Attic coupons that the team will be handing out!

After the parade, stay for the pep rally and celebrate with the community as a THANK YOU for joining to support the newest endeavor to provide for more families in Ellis County.

On Saturday, October 17th, you’ll want to bring the entire family for a full day of festivities! To celebrate the opening of Manna House’ new food pantry and thrift store in Italy. There will be a carnival-themed launch party complete with bounces houses, slides, food, and games! Join everyone at 11am-3pm for the fun. Be sure to bring your 50% off coupon from Friday’s festivities and shop the brand new Heaven’s Attic location – Italy’s ONLY thrift store.

Heaven’s Attic, Manna House’s resale store, is paramount to our support and outreach efforts in Italy, and with your help, we can continue to expand our reach within the community.

At Focus Daily News we have participated in many of Manna House great activities so we are sure you will enjoy this newest Manna House, which not only will provide fun events, but will also be of great benefit in the community.

“Manna House, like many local businesses, faced a huge challenge in 2020 navigating COVID and trying to get our new Italy location up and running,” explains Sissy Franklin, Executive Director of Manna House.

“Our team pushed onward, knowing that this opening would have such a positive effect on the community and enable us to provide more food, essential items and services to families or individuals in need. We are so excited this day has finally come, and we look forward to celebrating!”

All are welcome at Friday and Saturday’s events. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For those who want to help but cannot attend, please call.

About Manna House Italy

Manna House Italy features a grocery-style food pantry where community members in need of assistance can browse and select the food items which they need. It also houses Heaven’s Attic, Manna House’s resale boutique. Heaven’s Attic is foundational to the success of Manna House as the shop’s proceeds are a primary source of funding for the organization’s operations and community outreach efforts.

About Manna House

Manna House is a community outreach organization founded in 1992 by a forward-thinking group of 8th graders involved in a Problem Solvers project. Seeing a need in the lives of their fellow classmates and the city as a whole, the students developed the idea of a food pantry to provide assistance to the hungry.

The students would go on to win an award for their idea. Local pastors and churches also recognized the need and came together to form Manna House.

Over the past 27 years, Manna House has served thousands of individuals and families, providing food, financial assistance, and other essential care to the people of Midlothian and Ellis County.

To learn more about Manna House and Heaven’s Attic, or to make a donation, visit www.mannahouseoutreach.org.

