Momma Won’t Die World Premiere in Dallas June 12

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Momma Won’t Die, a dark southern comedy written by Dallas actress Patty Pell and her daughter, Laurie Grigsby, will have its

World Premiere here July 12. The wickedly funny and heartfelt Southern family reunion is directed by acclaimed playwright, filmmaker and director Del Shores. Presented by Clark, Pell & King Productions, Momma Won’t Die runs June 12-28 at Bryant Hall on the Kalita Humphreys campus.

Inspired by true events, Momma Won’t Die is set in a small town in West Virginia. First-time playwright Pell, 80, developed the script through a workshop with Shores. What began as a personal story about her late mother evolved into a collaboration with her daughter, and ultimately into a full-length stage production. The story follows three generations of Southern women navigating death, dysfunction and long-buried family tensions as their 108-year-old matriarch refuses to let go. Packed with sharp humor, emotional honesty and eccentric small-town characters, the play blends Southern Gothic charm with heartfelt family storytelling.

“Del heard me say, ‘but Momma just won’t die,’ and told me, ‘That’s your title. That’s your play,’” said Pell. Though the story is inspired by true events, she adhered to one guiding principle: “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.”

The ensemble cast features several familiar faces from the Dallas theater scene, including stage and film actress Morgana Shaw (who appears courtesy of Actors Equity). Katie King, Cynthia Louise Sanders, Nancy Chartier, Bruce Melena, Kishor Ryan, Cathy Fithian, and Becca Spencer are also featured. Award-winning veteran actress Sally Soldo plays Momma Gigi Ralston.

Sally Soldo’s Lengthy and Impressive Career

Soldo, who grew up in Oak Cliff, began her career as a child performing at Dallas Summer Musicals. In the years following she was a dancer in 30 DSM productions. She has worked off-Broadway, and toured the US and Canada in the National Touring Company of George M! She also toured for two years opposite Robert Morse in Play It Again, Sam. Most recently, Sally starred as Carmen in GCT’s Curtains as well as Hattie/Follies, Abby/Arsenic and Old Lace, Aunt March/Little Women, Madame Armfeldt/A Little Night Music, and Ethel/On Golden Pond. Metroplex audiences will remember her performances starring in Man of La Mancha, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, A Chorus Line, The Merry Widow, John and Jen, Assassins, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change! and multiple roles in Del Shore’s A Very Sordid Wedding. Sally is a recipient of a Leon Rabin Award, the Column Award, and the Dallas Times Herald’s Critics Award for Best Musical Actress.

(Disclaimer: I’ve been a Sally Soldo fan for years, having seen her perform in many of the roles mentioned above. We recently chatted about her role as a 108-year-old matriarch, and what it’s like working with Del Shores, who directed her in A Sordid Wedding for Uptown Players in 2021.)

“I really enjoyed working with Del Shores on A Sordid Wedding, where I played multiple roles including Peggy, Vera, and Hortense. His directing ability, and his kindness to me while I was struggling through the tragic loss of my son to Covid, endeared him to me. There is a real bond in working with him and his ensemble cast that makes the experience especially rewarding. Warning: In this play, I’m onstage front and center in a recliner for the entire show. So be prepared! I’m playing a 108-year-old woman so I’m totally without makeup for the first time onstage. Scary!” Soldo said.

When asked to name a few favorite roles from her long and rewarding acting career, Soldo said playing Aldonza in Man of La Mancha, (especially the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre in Florida production) was one of her favorites because of the music’s wide vocal range plus the drama and dancing. She also mentioned Raptured by Matt Lile, a world premiere play she performed at Theatre Three seven years ago. Most recently she’s enjoyed performing in On Golden Pond and as Carmen in Curtains for Garland Civic Theatre. (One of my most memorable Sally Soldo performances was at Theatre Three in “My Own Personal Diva,” a musical written especially for her by the late Terry Dobson, who considered her his muse).

Soldo said she’s been privileged to work with many fine directors, playwrights, and other cast members during her long and distinguished acting career, and the opportunity to work with Del Shores and this company ranks with the best of them.

Momma Won’t Die World Premiere in Dallas

Momma Won’t Die is a new Southern Gothic comedy by Patty Pell and Laurie Grigsby, directed by Del Shores. Inspired by true events, the world premiere production runs June 12-28 at Bryant Hall, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. on the Kalita Humphreys campus in Dallas. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Runtime is approximately two hours, including intermission. Tickets are $38 and available at MommaWontDie.com.