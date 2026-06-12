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Home Entertainment Save Dallas City Hall Benefit at Texas Theatre June 13

Save Dallas City Hall Benefit at Texas Theatre June 13

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Jo Ann Holt
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Save Dallas city hall at Texas Theatre
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A Save City Hall benefit will be held at the historic Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff Sat., June 13, along with a celebration of the 40th anniversary of ROBOCOP’s filming at Dallas City Hall and a screening of the film.

“City Hall’s future is under threat as our Council considers demolishing it to benefit private interests. We invite residents to visit savedallascityhall.com to contact their Council Member prior to their June vote. And join us for some fun on June 13th, when Texas Theatre is hosting a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the filming of ROBOCOP at City Hall,” said Amy Walton, Save Dallas City Hall Coalition.

Dallas City Hall Featured in ROBOCOP

ROBOCOP was filmed in Dallas 40 years ago, and the I.M. Pei architectural gem that is Dallas City Hall is prominently featured in the film. This anniversary screening celebrates our endangered City Hall, whose future is being determined by City Council this summer. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Save Dallas City Hall Coalition.

Save Dallas City Hall merch
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The program will include the following: Introduction by ROBOCOP film scholar and Chair of SMU Department of English Christopher Gonzalez. Actor Talkback with Angie Bolling (Ellen Murphy), who plays the wife of ROBOCOP in the film; and Yolonda Williams who plays Officer Ramirez. The talkback will be facilitated by Bart Weiss. An update on the future of Dallas City Hall will be followed by a costume Contest for Sci-Fi Cosplayers.

Commemorative merchandise will be available for purchase, including: “I.M. Dallas” T-shirts designed by Artist Rob Wilson; “Greetings from the iconic Dallas City Hall” Poster by Artist Bryan Spear; and 3D City Hall models by UTA CAPPA/Arcadis.

Sponsors includes Atwell, Beyond the Bar, Kelly J. Kitchens, and UTA CAPPA/Arcadis.

Everyone is invited to attend this event to help raise awareness and funds for the endangered 1978 Dallas City Hall. Tickets to the event are $22 each. Doors to the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Dallas, open at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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