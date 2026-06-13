Shakespeare Dallas Presents 54th Summer Park Festival

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Shakespeare Dallas presents The Merry Wives of Windsor and Alice in Wonderland as part of the 54th Shakespeare in the Park festival. The shows will run concurrently for six weeks at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway in Dallas), Tuesday-Sunday June 12 through July 19. Picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed.

Gates open at 7:45 p.m. for general admission and performances begin at 8:30 p.m. The approximate run time for each show is 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, or $15 for students and seniors. Value Packs start at $55 – just $18 per show. For tickets or more information, please visit shakspearedallas.org.

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Join Shakespeare Dallas for The Merry Wives of Windsor. In this Shakespearean comedy directed by Jenni Stewart, Falstaff decides to fix his financial woe by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. The wives find he sent them identical letters and take revenge by playing tricks on Falstaff when he comes calling. With the help of their husbands and friends, the wives play one last trick in the woods to put Falstaff’s mischief to an end.

The cast of The Merry Wives of Windsor includes Ethan Norris as Falstaff, Nicole Denson as Mistress Page, Nicole Berastequi as Mistress Ford, Omar Padilla as Ford, Sean Lewis as Page, Tina Shuntae Alexander as Mistress Quickly, Michael Johnson as Shallow, Jon Gerrard as Slender, Ben Bryant as Sir Hugh Evans, Caitlin Chapa as Anne Page/Host, Evan Christopher Arnold as Fenton, Brandon Whitlock as Dr. Caius, and Samuel Morales as Simple.

Alice in Wonderland

Directed by Natalie Young, Alice in Wonderland follows a curious young girl named Alice who tumbles down a rabbit hole into a whimsical and nonsensical world. In Wonderland, she encounters peculiar characters like the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. As she navigates bizarre logic, shifting rules, and surreal adventures, Alice struggles to make sense of this topsy-turvy place. Ultimately, her journey becomes a playful exploration of identity, imagination, and growing up—before she finally awakens to discover it was all a dream.

The cast of Alice in Wonderland includes Lily Gast as Alice, and Tommy Stuart, Jeff Garlish, David Helms, Jasonica Moore, Brandon Wetch, Liz Magallanes, Matty Rafanelli, Logan Rafanelli, Elizabeth Evans, Savannah Yasmine Elayyach, Kristin Lazarchick, Nicole Delarosa, Kalumbu Tshibangu, Omar Valdez Rocha, and Sami Goldman in the ensemble.

Shakespeare Dallas

For over 50 years, Shakespeare Dallas has entertained North Texas with exciting and accessible indoor and outdoor theatre, integrated school programs, community events, and cultural enrichment. Performing for more than 25,000 attendees each year, Shakespeare Dallas is best known for the beloved Shakespeare in the Park series, producing quality works the way Shakespeare was meant to be enjoyed: under the stars. For more information about Shakespeare Dallas, please visit shakespearedallas.org.