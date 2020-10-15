Ellis County Sheriff Needs Public Help With Investigation of Sunday Shooting

Ellis County Asks For Help Identifying Individuals In Photo

If we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic where people are told to avoid crowds, hearing about an outdoor concert with 2,000-3,000 people might not be a big deal. However, public health experts advise people to avoid larger gatherings, and COVID-19 cases in Ellis County are rising once again. Even so, on Sunday night, a crowd of thousands were attending an outdoor concert in the 600 block of Risinger Rd., Ferris, TX when a disturbance led to a shooting.

According to a press release from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on October 11 at 12:01 am. Responding deputies along with American Medical Response (AMR) discovered one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Deputies and paramedics rendered aid, and the male was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas via CareFlite. He was admitted and is in stable condition.

Reports indicate the property was contracted by the land owner to a music festival organization hosting the event. Preliminary investigation notes there was a disturbance between patrons which led to a subject firing multiple rounds into the crowd. This resulted on one person sustaining a wound to the abdomen and multiple people fleeing the scene.

Description of Suspect

The shooter (suspect) was described as a Hispanic adult male in his early twenties. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. He was said to have a thin mustache with black hair. Witnesses describe his hair as shaved on the sides with bowl type length on top. Whereabouts are currently unknown.

Ellis County Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s health in identifying the three individuals in the photo. Investigators believe those individuals may have eyewitness information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Case Agent Richard “Chip” Hundley at (972) 825-4965, email [email protected] or call in an anonymous tip at 972-937-PAYS.

Save

Comments

comments