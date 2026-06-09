Duncanville Street Race Kills Three; Suspects in Custody

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Two suspects are in custody following a June 8 fatality crash at the intersection of W. Wheatland Road and S. Cedar Ridge Drive in Duncanville. Three family members in a gray Toyota Corolla were killed: 12-year-old Lucas Reyna, a student at Village Tech; his mother 50-year-old Maria Rodriguez, and grandmother, 78-year old Teresa Rodriguez. A 12-year-old cousin remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition. The sole occupant for the Chrysler 300 did not sustain major injuries.

Duncanville Police Chief Matthew Stoger said officers were at the scene 30 seconds after the 8:45 p.m. accident. Despite lifesaving efforts by Duncanville paramedics, the two adult females were both pronounced dead at the scene. Two male juveniles were transported to loal hospitals, where 12-year-old Lucas Reyna was later pronounced deceased.

Based on evidence collected at the scene and statements from multiple witnesses they determined the crash was likely the result of an illegal street racing incident involving two vehicles. Preliminary findings indicate the vehicles were racing westbound on W. Wheatland Road when the Chrysler 300 struck the Corolla as it attempted to turn onto Cedar Ridge.

The two suspects, Kishawn Christopher Copeland (20) and Ronnie Lee Coleman (21), are now in custody and facing four felony charges for illegal street racing.

On June 9, the Duncanville Police Department held a press conference, where Chief Matthew Stogner urged families to try talking to their teenagers about the dangers of reckless driving.

“Street racing is not a harmless activity; it places everyone on our roads at risk,” he said. “The decisions made in a matter of seconds can have devastating andd irreversible consequences for innocent victims and their families.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash or may have relevant information is encouraged to contact Officer Luna at 972-707-3854 or the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Divisiion at 972-780-5037.