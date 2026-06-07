GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY Announces the Launch of RANCH RESERVE SERIES

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Hye, Texas – Garrison Brothers Distillery, the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey, is proud to announce Ranch Reserve Series. It’s a new collection of limited expressions that explore exceptional finishing casks through the lens of bold Texas bourbon. Each release begins with Garrison Brothers Texas Straight Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey aged four years in white American oak barrels and then moved to character-rich finishing casks. Only the best barrels that truly come together make the cut.

Beginning Saturday, June 27 at 8 a.m., Garrison Brothers Distillery will share the first two inaugural releases with bourbon fans; Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks and Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks, will be released. Both initial Ranch Reserve releases are aged for 8 years.

“These two releases share the same Texas bourbon backbone and deliver two different sherry traditions. One dark and decadent and the other, savory and structured. These are beautiful in color and remarkable in taste,” shared Donnis Todd, Master Distiller, Garrison Brothers.

PX, short for Pedro Ximénez, a legendary sherry producer in Spain, brings a darker, sweeter richer profile to their finishing barrels. Garrison Brothers PX Sherry Cask Finished produces notes of toffee, caramel, figs, and candied fruit. This bourbon maintains a long luxurious finish. Four years in new, toasted, and charred white American oak and then, four additional years in PX 59-gallon sherry casks. It’s offered at 109 proof and will retail for $149.99.

Garrison Brothers Oloroso Sherry Cask Finished starts as a 4-year aged bourbon in new, toasted, and charred white American oak and then rests four years in Oloroso 59-gallon sherry casks from one source in Jerez, Spain. Bottled at 110 proof, the finishing adds notes of walnut and baking spices. It’s a savory, structured bourbon with a suggested retail price of $149.99.

PX and Oloroso Sherry Cask Finished, as part of the Ranch Reserve Series, showcase a brand-new bottle design. The front of the bottle bears a designed leather band and walnut colored wax dipping. The “Ranch Reserve” label will be prominently featured. Each expression produced 6,000 bottles. Both will be first available at the distillery and then online and in select markets to follow.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery, located in Hye, Texas, is the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Every drop is made from Texas-grown grain, distilled and aged under the blazing Hill Country sun, proofed by pure rainwater, and bottled by hand at the ranch. Founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, Garrison Brothers bourbon first entered the market in 2010.

Today, Garrison Brothers is renowned for its legendary craftsmanship. With nine expressions available nationwide and in five countries, and more than 800 awards to its name, the distillery continues to define authentic premium bourbon for the modern era.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The Garrison Brothers Distillery, in Hye, Texas, welcomes thousands of visitors annually for tours, volunteer bottling, special events, and one-of-a-kind bourbon experiences. It is currently ranked in the top 10% of places to visit in the world from reviewers on Tripadvisor. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers or taking a tour of the distillery can visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.