Long-Time Love Affair With GMC Yukon Continues

2021 GMC Yukon Denali Review-Well Rounded SUV

I bought my first GMC Yukon back in 2004. I loved it so much I bought another one in 2008, passing the “old” 2004 model on to my son. He drove that Yukon all over Texas and the country until it was well over a decade old and way past 100,000 miles. When he finally sold it, that Yukon still looked like new. I might add that I met the founder of XPEL at a Texas Truck Rodeo and he personally installed his paint protection film on that vehicle. It kept the Yukon looking new and perfect through our entire ownership period.

I admit that the price of a new Yukon has marched forward a long way from the $30+ thousand I paid in 2004, but they remain popular. The new 2021 Yukon I tested for a week this spring had a base MSRP of $84,945 as equipped. This is a Denali top-of-the-line model, so the pricing is far more than a base model, which would set one back only $51,000 before rebates and dealer discounts. I have to admit, the difference between the price I paid and the current price is not all that out-of-line because you get so much more in terms of innovations provided in the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali XL 4WD I tested.

Standard performance features on my new Denali included Magnetic Ride Control (smooth as silk on the highway), Hill Descent Control (perfect for coming down the 14-degree decline on my home driveway), Stabilitrak, and automatic start/stop to save fuel. Overall, this new Yukon is projected to get 22 miles per gallon average (20 city and 26 highway), a petty significant improvement over the 14 mpg I got on my 2004 model.

Connectivity & Technology In 2021 Yukon Denali

In terms of connectivity and technology, the new Denali really shines. The heads-up display is not only crystal clear, it is also multicolored! The infotainment system sports a 10.2 inch multicolor touchscreen with connected navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth audio streaming and wireless apple carplay and wireless android. You won’t have any trouble hearing it either since the 2021 Yukon Denali is equipped with 14 Bose speakers.

Interior comfort is great with tri-zone heat and air, which delights the kids since they don’t have to beg for us to turn up or down the front vents so they can be comfortable in the rear seats and even in the spacious rear third row. My test Denali even had heated second row bucket seats – talk about the kids riding in luxury!

The interior has a lot of flexibility too- like the main storage console between the driver and passenger seats can slide back up to 10 inches (254 mm). Speaking of space and kids, I thought they’d have less stuff to haul around as they got older, but it seems like it’s the opposite. We used the electronic seat controls to lower the seats and had plenty of space to pick up our 12 year old’s new mountain bike.

My driving is improved due to a lane change and blind spot alert. It also has automatic emergency braking in case a sudden stop is needed and a front collision alert. The 2021 Yukon Denali also protects others with a cross-traffic and rear pedestrian alert.

Of course, I can’t be sure the interior will remain pristine as it did on my old 2004 model, although I can assure that if XPEL paint protection film is installed, the exterior certainly will! In terms of mileage, I’d bet the over 100,000 miles achieved in the old Yukon will be surpassed in this new 2021 model, so, take care of the interior and you could be riding in comfort for the decade to come!