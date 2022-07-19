Lancaster ISD Will Require Clear Or Mesh Backpacks This Year

Facebook

This summer, during a Lancaster ISD meeting to review safety and security protocols and evaluate emergency management procedures thoroughly new measures are being implemented. As a result of these meetings, several safety and security enhancements will take place this school year. One safety enhancement will require all Lancaster ISD students to carry a clear or mesh backpack. This decision is a preventive safety and security measure, and all students who attend Lancaster ISD must adhere to this requirement.

Backpacks must be clear or mesh, and students may carry a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to hold personal items, such as cellphones, money, and hygiene products. The plastic for the clear backpacks should be transparent. The backpack’s straps may be a solid color. There are no size requirements for clear or mesh backpacks.

It will be the parent’s responsibility to ensure their child(ren) has the required clear or mesh backpack before the start of school on August 15, 2022. In addition, Lancaster ISD will be doing a limited number of clear backpack giveaways to Lancaster ISD students during the district’s Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Students must be present to receive a backpack.

Lancaster ISD first day of school is August 15, 2022.

Lancaster ISD will host its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 13, 2022

The bash will include all back-to-school health screenings, immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations, free haircuts, free school supplies, clear backpack giveaways, and more! Each Lancaster ISD campus will be represented, and community vendors will be present.

The Back-to-School Bash will be in the Lancaster High School Coliseum, located at 200 E. Wintergreen Rd. Lancaster, TX 75134.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please email info@lancaster.org.

Below is a list of retailers where clear or mesh backpacks can be purchased: