Duncanville Police Discover Male Shooting Victim Inside Vehicle

Duncanville Police Department Investigates Shooting Victim

Duncanville, TX – On Monday, July 18th, 2022, at approximately 7:58 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a shooting with injuries at 200 Jellison Boulevard. The initial 911 caller advised someone inside a vehicle at that location had been shot.

Officers arrived within two minutes of being dispatched and located an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. A Duncanville Fire Department ambulance transported the male to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Evidence at the scene suggests that the victim may have known the suspect(s), who fled before the officers’ arrival.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 extension 4