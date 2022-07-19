2022 Cedar Hill Longhorns Football Schedule

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Head Football Coach Lynn has been getting his team ready for the 2022 football season. This year they are focused on the motto #NoShortcuts. And with the grueling 2022 Cedar Hill High School Football schedule they better be ready. This year’s team will be tested early as they open against three of the most challenging non-district opponents in the Metroplex, before beginning the District of Doom (6A-11).

The Longhorns will open the season against Rockwall for the second consecutive season, this time at Rockwall on August 26. Last season, the Longhorns lost to the Yellow Jackets, 42-29. Like Cedar Hill, Rockwall reached the Regional Quarterfinals last season.

Cedar Hill has replaced Arlington, with Arlington Martin on this year’s schedule. Martin also reached the Regional Quarterfinals last season.

Cedar Hill will then play Southlake Carroll – an eight-time state champion and a state semifinalist last season – for the first time since a 37-33 first round playoff loss in 2015.

The Longhorns will open 6A-11 Competition at Waxahachie, which qualified for the playoffs the past two seasons, on September 16.

Cedar Hill will host defending 6A-11 Champion and 2021 6A Division I State Runner-Up Duncanville on September 23.

The Longhorns will visit Mansfield on October 7 and host 6A-11 newcomer Dallas Skyline for Homecoming on October 14. They’ll visit DeSoto in Battle of Belt Line on October 28.

On Senior Night, Cedar Hill will welcome another 6A-11 newcomer, Mansfield Legacy and close out the season on November 3 at Mansfield Lake Ridge.

2022 CEDAR HILL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 26 at Rockwall, 7 p.m.

September 2 vs. Arlington Martin, 7 p.m.

September 9 at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m.

September 16 at Waxahachie, 7 p.m.

September 23 vs. Duncanville, 7 p.m.

October 7 at Mansfield, 7 p.m.

October 14 vs. Dallas Skyline (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

October 21 at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

October 28 vs. Mansfield Legacy (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

November 3 at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7 p.m.