Lancaster COVID-19 Response & Closures

Lancaster, TX – The City of Lancaster is taking precautionary measures to ensure our community is protected and to assist in slowing the transmission of the virus COVID-19. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, Lancaster has enacted a Disaster Declaration that prohibits community gatherings of 50 persons or more. This includes auditoriums, theaters, and stadiums. Restaurants, microbreweries, micro-distilleries, wineries, bars, lounges, taverns, arcades and private clubs shall close. This order urges organizations that serve high-risk populations to cancel gatherings of more than 10 people. This order will remain in effect through 11 a.m. on March 20, 2020, and may be extended.

As of Monday, March 16, 2020, the City of Lancaster has made a proactive decision, at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to suspend all activity at the following facilities:

• Senior Life Center -All programming suspended. If you have any questions, please call 972-218-3780.

• Recreation Center -The recreation center has suspended youth, and adult athletics practices, and competitions, along with all aquatic programs. If you purchased any programs or made any reservations, please call 972-218-3710.

• Library -Library resources are still available via the website: http://www.lancaster-tx.com/149/Library-Services. Residents may still drop-off, reserve, and check out items by calling the library at 972-218-1080 and utilizing the drive-up option.

• Municipal Court -Municipal court has postponed all jury trials and walk-in court. Residents are still able to make in-person payments and payment arrangements.

For additional information, and for frequent updates, please visit the City website. The City of Lancaster invites you to “like” the City on Facebook.com/CityofLancasterTX, follow us at Twitter.com/Lancaster_TX or register for weekly email alerts regarding upcoming events on our

Those who have recently traveled or may have been in contact with the virus COVID-19, are encouraged to contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City of Lancaster’s website lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.

