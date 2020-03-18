Duncanville Crews Respond to Sanitary Sewer Overflows

March 18, 2020 – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation and disinfection of two Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO) that occurred as a result of weather conditions and heavy rainfall on March 17 & 18, 2020. The overflows affected Mauk Branch

Creek and are located near:

700 Block of Forest Circle

400 Block of Falling Leaves

City officials will continue to comply with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements for a discharge over their threshold limit of 100,000 gallons. Once the water overflow completely resides, crews will begin taking laboratory samples at various points along the creek to ensure the water and environment are safe. There has been no observation of any fish kills to-date.

Duncanville citizens should not be concerned when using water, as at no time was the City’s water system affected by this sewer spill. The City will continue to collect and test samples in the creek area for any contaminants or distress of marine life. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly

as soon as possible.

For more information, contact the Duncanville Public Works Wastewater Department at 972-780-4900

