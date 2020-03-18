Cedar Hill ISD Board Approves Pay For District Employees

CEDAR HILL ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES PAY FOR ALL DISTRICT EMPLOYEES DURING CLOSURE

Cedar Hill, TX – The Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution to continue to pay the District’s 900+ employees while classes, activities and events are closed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Board voted 6-0 at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting to guarantee payment to all employees – salaried, hourly and auxiliary – during the school closure. Trustee Gayle Sims was not present.

“I applaud the Board for approving this resolution,”Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “This will allow us to ensure all of our employees receive a paycheck to take care of their families.”

Cedar Hill ISD Board President Cheryl Wesley said the decision was a simple one made with the District’s employees’ well-being in mind.

“With the Coronavirus Pandemic affecting our employees in several ways, the resolution that the Board approved tonight ensures that this is one less concern that our teachers and staff need to have during this time,”Wesley said.

Teachers will continue to work with scholars via Flex Learning, where students can learn from home via online lessons.

Scholars will have the opportunity for free breakfast and lunch during the week. Despite school being closed, we will still offer free breakfast (7:30-8:30 a.m.) and lunch meals (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) on weekdays, via pick-up, at the campus locations below. Children 18 and under must be present in the vehicle to receive meals. No school ID is required. Please pay close attention to the specific doors:

· Plummer Elementary (Door #5)

· High Pointe Elementary (Door #11)

· Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #5)

· Cedar Hill High School (Door #14)

The district is moving away from the SAFE Longhorn Hotline; it will no longer be available to staff and students. In an effort to better serve our community, we have launched an online Thoughtexchange. We want to know your thoughts and questions concerning the district’s response to COVID-19. Please share your feedback and comments at https://my.thoughtexchange.com/647862050. A member of the communications department is monitoring the online conversation and will respond to questions.

