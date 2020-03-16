Cedar Hill ISD COVID-19 Travel Form

Cedar Hill, TX- The Cedar Hill Independent School District continues to monitor travel advisories and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dallas County Health Services, related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak.

CHISD classes and activities are canceled until Monday, March 23. The district’s leadership is in close contact with federal, state and local officials, and they will re-evaluate whether classes and activities will resume at that time.

In an effort to better serve our scholars and employees, we respectfully ask CHISD families and staff who have traveled internationally, including cruise ships, to please consider completing the CHISD COVID-19 travel form, which is listed at chisd.net/coronavirus and also listed on the district’s home page.

Information collected will remain confidential, and families and staff should expect follow-up communication from their campus administrator or supervisor.

The COVID-19 Outbreak is a concern for anyone considering traveling at this time. Those with travel plans are strongly encouraged to closely monitor travel advisories and guidance from the CDC.

Cedar Hill ISD is implementing the SAFE LONGHORN HOTLINE starting on Sunday March 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. CHISD families and staff are asked to call (469) 272-2020 for information on the district’s response to the Coronavirus and for self quarantine information.

We have a list of schools where students can get free meals while school is canceled. Keep checking our website for future updates.

