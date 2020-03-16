City of Lancaster Closures Due To COVID-19

Effective tonight at 11:59p.m. Lancaster has suspended all activity at the Senior Life Center, Recreation Center, Library, and the Municipal Court.

From Lancaster Chamber of Commerce

To our members and friends of the Lancaster Community:

Our normal way of life has been drastically changed this week. Due to the global panic based around the pandemic COVID-19, we are seeing drastic changes, and now are looking at all aspects of our life from a different perspective. While there are still so many things unknown about what we can expect in the coming weeks and months, we can see that people are making drastic changes to ensure that we preserve what we can and avoid an outright catastrophe. While some believe that these feelings of fear are over-inflated and unimportant, our priority is the health and safety of our entire community, and there are still too many variables that are unknown right now.

With that spirit, the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce will be suspending all remaining activities for the month of March. Health and safety is our top priority, so we will do our part in protecting our community. We will assess the situation at the end of the month to determine whether there are additional steps we need to take.

During this time, the Chamber phone and email will be monitored so that we can continue to do our part in promoting our businesses to our community. As we change our normal routines, this is a perfect opportunity to reevaluate how we support our businesses. I encourage all of us to shop small and shop local. Small places mean less people, and local means that you don’t have to travel to larger areas, which may create unnecessary risk to you and your family. Simply put, let us keep our hard-earned dollars here in our community, where it belongs, and try and keep COVID-19 away from our families as best we can.

Thank you to everyone who supports our endeavors every day. As always, We are just a phone call away.

Sincerely,

The Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Staff

