Join in for a virtual cooking class this weekend, June 20 from 3-5 p.m. with Chef Navin Hariprasad, winner of The Great Food Truck Race Season 12 in April.

Chef Navin will teach the class how to prepare two dishes–edible for both humans and their pets! To join the class make a $25 donation, it benefits Dallas Pets Alive’s mission. They promote and provide resources, education and programs to eliminate the killing of companion animals in Dallas.

Ingredients for Recipes

Prepare a simple but delicious meal for you and your pet from the safety and comfort of your home this Saturday. Sign up online and gather your ingredients to prepare Chicken Breast Jerky and Chicken Millet Squares – both edible for dogs and humans.

Ingredients

3 chicken breasts

Turmeric

Coconut oil

Blackberries

Millet flour

Cinnamon

Cloves

Chicken broth

Oil Supplies Needed

Mixing bowl

Spatula

Oven

Chef Navin and Andrew Pettke

Chef Navin and Andrew Pettke are the successful restaurateurs behind Spice in the City, Lucky Cat Vegan, Hot off the Press, The Cajun Queen, and Chef Navin Catering. Navin competed on the Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games in 2018. The culinary duo most recently competed in The Great Food Truck Race Season 12. They won the grand prize this spring with their Mystikka Masala truck, a food truck with Indian/Tex-Mex fusion dishes. Chef Navin’s drag queen moniker inspired the food truck’s name.

Participants of the virtual cooking event will learn directly from Chef Navin, a registered dietitian and public health practitioner well versed in a variety of cuisines.

“Our dogs are our family,” said Chef Navin. “On our saddest day they bring us joy. On our stressful days they bring us ease and make us calm. They embody unconditional love, and are true angels.”

To sign up for Chef Navin’s virtual cooking event to benefit Dallas Pets Alive!, visit dallaspetsalive.z2systems.com/np/clients/dallaspetsalive/event.jsp?event=7&.

Dallas Pets Alive! is a volunteer-run, foster-based rescue that promotes and provides the resources, education and programs needed to eliminate the killing of companion animals in North Texas. We focus on rescuing healthy and treatable pets at the greatest risk of being euthanized, reducing owner surrender through our Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender (PASS) program and opening shelter kennel space by transporting our animals to partners in cities in need of adoptable animals. Learn more at dallaspetsalive.org.

Save

Comments

comments