Dallas Pets Alive! PASS Program Needs Help

Dallas Pets Alive! PASS (Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender) program provides aid to pet owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pet owners affected by the quarantine can find resources and virtual support from Dallas Pets Alive. The organization’s mission is to provide resources, education, and programs that eliminate the killing of companion animals in North Texas. They are participating in North Texas Giving Tuesday May 5, with donations helping them continue their work.

“The Dallas Pets Alive! PASS Program is here to support our community by helping keep pets with their families during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Andra Adams, VP of Animal Operations and PASS Director. “Pets are also impacted by financial challenges, illness, job loss and displacement due to this pandemic. We can offer vet care assistance, short-term temporary boarding assistance, and other supportive resources to help keep Dallas area pets where they belong…home.”

North Texas Giving Tuesday is a local campaign to raise emergency funds for COVID-19 relief and recovery. Dallas Pets Alive! is committed to helping homeless animals in North Texas during this crisis. A record number of more than 230 dogs and cats were rescued by Dallas Pets Alive! In March and April. Support is needed to give these animals medical care and support.

“In times of uncertainty, we find comfort in our pets and are grateful they are there to provide us unconditional love, cuddles and relief from the chaos outside,” said Leslie Sans, Founder and Executive Director of Dallas Pets Alive! “Unfortunately, when economic hardship strikes families, even the furriest members feel it. When job losses increase, so do pet surrenders, especially for older pets and those with special needs and medical conditions. That’s why our funding during this time is so critical,” Sans said.

Under normal circumstances, PASS volunteers are the first point of contact for owners who arrive at the Dallas Animal Shelter to surrender their pet. Volunteers offer professional courtesy, empathetic communications, and a non judgmental attitude to identify and track why these pets are being surrendered. PASS provides Dallas citizens with options and resources to keep their companions. Their goal is to reduce shelter intake while saving the lives of more Dallas County pets.

Donations can be made at NorthTexasGivingDay.org/dallas-pets-alive. A volunteer-run, foster based rescue service, Dallas Pets Alive! Focuses on rescuing healthy and treatable pets at the greatest risk of being euthanized. For more information about the nonprofit, visit dallaspetsalive.org.

