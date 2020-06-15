Ellis County COVID-19 Impacting Youth

June 15, 2020 – Seven of today’s thirteen additional positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County are in people under 30, and three are under 40. Initially, there was a general consensus that the novel coronavirus primarily impacted adults. However, as cases increase across the United States, we’re seeing more children and young people test positive.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of thirteen additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 476 cases of COVID-19, including 344 recoveries.

These thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Ennis-

29 year-old male

32 year-old female and 59 year-old female of the same household

40 year-old male

Ferris-

6 year-old male, 15 year-old female, and 16 year-old male of the same household

Midlothian-

28 year-old male

Red Oak-

53 year-old female

Waxahachie-

2 year-old resident (DSHS has not released the gender associated with this case) and 23 year-old female of the same household

38 year-old female

39 year-old female

As of today, DSHS has reported 7,367 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

On Wednesday, Ellis County is offering free mobile testing at the Waxahachie Civic Center, see details below.

Date: Wednesday, June 17th

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Location: Waxahachie Civic Center – 2000 Civic Center Ln, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Schedule your appointment by phone or online. Registration begins 24-hours before the testing date.

Call- (512) 883-2400

Online: https://txcovidtest.org/

With coordination through the State of Texas, Ellis County is hosting a FREE mobile testing location. All tests administered are by appointment only. Eligible residents will drive to the testing location upon the time of the scheduled appointment and be notified by phone of the results.

To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (Dry or Productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Headaches

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of Taste and/or Smell

