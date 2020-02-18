It’s All About Music + Dance Performances In DeSoto

Several exciting musical and dance performances are heading to DeSoto this February. First on the calendar, the DeSoto Parks and Recreation Department presents “It’s All About Music” Feb. 22. The musical theater performance stars Kisha Grandy, from Kirk Franklin and the Family. Fans will enjoy a chance to reminisce with their favorite hits and classics from the past to the present. Musical genres include Jazz, Pop, Gospel, and Rhythm and Blues.

Ramona White, Tyrone Smith, Sheila Brice, and Iran D’Shun are also performing in “It’s All About Music.” There will be two performances of the show on Feb. 22. The first performance, which features Kisha Grandy, is at 3:30 p.m. The second performance, without Ms. Grandy, is at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 a person, available at allaboutmusicdesoto.eventbrite.com. For more info, call 972-230-9653.

Music lovers of all ages are invited to join the fun on February 22 at the DeSoto Corner Theatre 211 E. Pleasant Run, in DeSoto Town Center.The Corner Theatre was initially constructed in 1996 following a City Council directive to develop a multi-use auditorium for the community’s use. The venue is operated by the City of DeSoto. Free parking is available for all Corner Theatre activities in the multi-level parking garage in Town Center. For more information call 972-230-9650.

The Desoto Arts Commission presents performances by the internationally renowned Dallas Black Dance Theatre at 7 p.m. Feb. 28. Performances are at DeSoto High School, Fred Nickels Auditorium, 600 Eagle Drive.

The DeSoto High School A Capella Choir also presents a special pre-show performance at the event. The DeSoto Arts Commission, City of DeSoto, and DeSoto ISD are co-presenting this special evening. They offer special pricing of general admission tickets for only $10 each. General admission tickets for students and seniors (55+) are only $5 each. Tickets to Dallas Black Dance Theatre performance at DeSoto High School Feb. 19 are available online at ArtsDeSoto.com, or by calling 972-230-9648.

