2020 DeSoto ISD Female Leadership Forum Registration Is Open

DeSoto- Can you imagine being a female middle or high school student in today’s world? In addition to the normal peer pressure, now there’s social media documenting the good, the bad and the ugly. It’s more important than ever for young girls to have role models and support systems.

The 5th Annual DeSoto ISD Female Leadership Forum will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at DeSoto High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is now open!

DeSoto Independent School District will host the Female Leadership Forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 21 at DeSoto High School. Registration is FREE for this event, and we extend an open invitation to both district and non-district female students in grades five through twelve. This year’s theme is Becoming Y.O.U.!

DeSoto ISD Female Leadership Forum 2020

The mission of the DeSoto ISD Female Leadership Forum is to give girls a platform where they can engage with like-minded peers and role-models to create opportunities for inspiration, growth and personal development. We invite girls in grades five through twelve to participate in a day of encouragement and empowerment. Our goal is to inspire young ladies to envision their potential and challenge them to become their authentic selves: Young, Optimistic, Unapologetic.

Presenters and speakers include career women and entrepreneurs who aim to impart leadership, insight, and motivation to all who attend with the goal of encouraging female leadership and challenge themselves to define and reach their unique place in life. Workshops will be centered on the following topics:

Failure Is Temporary – Everyone fails. It’s how you address failure that determines the accomplishments and successes in your life.

– Everyone fails. It’s how you address failure that determines the accomplishments and successes in your life. You Are Not Someone Else’s Opinion of You – Focus on doing good work and liking who you are because people will dislike you regardless.

– Focus on doing good work and liking who you are because people will dislike you regardless. A Better World Begins in Your Mind – You may live in the world as it is, but you can still work to create the world as it should be.

– You may live in the world as it is, but you can still work to create the world as it should be. Growth Is Not A Destination – Becoming YOU is never giving up on the idea that there’s more growing to be done.

– Becoming YOU is never giving up on the idea that there’s more growing to be done. Define Things for Yourself – Young leaders will be encouraged to pursue projects that are purposeful and lasting.

Parents are encouraged to register for the Desoto ISD female leadership forum and join the forum in concurrent workshops

Moments with my Daughter panel discussion on color-ism, puberty, hair, peer pressure, body image, relationships, sexuality, role models and much more.

The Becoming YOU Q&A panel discussion

A Better World Begins in Your Mind wellness discussion

Information will be available from area higher education and resource partners as well as goods and services from area business vendors.

