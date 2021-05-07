Hyatt Regency Hill Country Announces Sunday Funday Promotion

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Pet Friendly Travel Options At Hyatt Regency Hill Country

San Antonio, Texas (May 6, 2021) – Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, the premier Texas Hill Country resort located on 300 acres in San Antonio, is providing the Sunday Funday experience for guests. The resort also announces its pet-friendly travel options for 2021.

“With summer right around the corner, we are thrilled to bring back the ‘Sunday Funday’ promotion in order to help travelers and our local guests find great rates for their late-spring and summer vacations to our Hill Country resort,” said Steven Smith, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Hill Country. “Additionally, we are happy to announce our pet-friendly travel experience for 2021. For just a $100 per stay pet fee, guests can bring the entire family along including their four-legged friends for an unforgettable, convenient, and comfortable getaway.”

Special Promotional Rates

Through the Sunday Funday promotion, guests can receive rates starting at $129 per night when they arrive on a Sunday and stay at least two nights. The promotion is available when booked through the resort’s website at HyattRegencyHillCountry.com. Certain blackout dates apply including the Memorial Day and July 4 weekends.

The resort provides special accommodations for guests traveling with their pets. The property’s pet-friendly rooms are located on the ground floor and provide patio access that opens directly to a grassy area for convenience. Guests who check-in with their dogs also receive a welcome amenity with a dog bed and a water bowl for their pet’s use during their stay. Guests are asked to contact the resort in advance of their visit to arrange pet-friendly accommodations.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country provides a premier summer getaway at its award-winning water park. Guests can enjoy the 950-foot Ramblin’ River, a lazy river pool modeled after the nearby Guadalupe River to replicate an authentic Texas river float experience. It also features a FlowRider wave simulation which creates a barrel-less wave for surfing, bodyboarding, and kneeboarding, as well as a two-story water slide and four pools. Guests can also enjoy daily yoga classes from Southtown Yoga Loft, championship golf at Hill Country Golf Club, and relaxing treatments at Windflower Spa.

For more information or to book a Sunday Funday getaway to Hyatt Regency Hill Country, please call 210 647 1234 or visit HyattRegencyHillCountry.com.

About Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

The AAA Four-Diamond Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is nestled upon 300 acres of the historic Rogers-Wiseman family ranch. It’s just 16 miles from the San Antonio International Airport and famous downtown River Walk. The 500-room resort offers casual elegance and authentic Texas hospitality, while beautifully blending the convenience of the city with the peaceful charm of the Texas Hill Country.

Resort amenities include the full-service Windflower – The Hill Country Spa, featuring 21-treatment rooms with world-class services, a five-acre water park with a FlowRider® wave machine, two-story waterslide, four swimming pools, country-style lazy river, more than 100,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, and much more. A variety of excellent on-site food and beverage options are available, including award-winning Antlers Lodge, offering a unique Texas dining experience that overlooks Hill Country Golf Club, the resort’s lushly landscaped 27-hole Arthur Hill-designed golf course. Windflower – The Hill Country Spa, Antlers Lodge, and Hill Country Golf Club are available for both resort guests and the general public to enjoy. For reservations or information, contact 210 647 1234 or visit us at hillcountry.regency.hyatt.com.

